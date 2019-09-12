October 2019 Events Announced At National Sawdust

Events have been announced for October at National Sawdust. See the full lineup below!

NationalSawdust+ presents: Jad Abumrad's Covering Home

Jad Abumrad, Caroline Shaw, and more

October 1, 2019 7:30 pm

MacArthur Award-winning radio host and composer Jad Abumrad (Radiolab, More Perfect) takes part in his fourth NationalSawdust+ program: Covering Home, a playful evening of storytelling and song that explores ideas of home, loss, and migration. Taking us from the mountains ranges of Tennessee to Jabal Lubnān in his father's homeland of Lebanon, his program will showcase abstracted covers of traditional song performed by singular singer/violinist and Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw; haunting music by Korean-American composer, vocalist, and performing sound artist Bora Yoon; and the arresting work of Tamino, the songwriter-musician of Belgian, Egyptian, and Lebanese heritage. Abumrad will also share mash-ups with the iconic voices of Dolly Parton and Fairouz.

Chega de Saudade: A tribute to the music of João Gilberto, the father of Bossanova

Magos Herrera, Maucha Adnet, Anat Cohen, Gregoire Maret, Guilherme Monteiro, Helio Alves, Edward Perez and Alex Kautz

October 2, 2019 7:30 pm

In this concert tribute to the late João Gilberto, whose haunting rendition of "The Girl from Ipanema" changed Brazilian music forever, "the best jazz singer out of Mexico" (Jazztimes), Magos Herrera, performs his bossa nova classics with a multicultural crew of New York musicians including Maucha Adnet, Kurt Elling, Anat Cohen, Gregoire Maret, Guilherme Monteiro, Helio Alves, Edward Perez and Alex Kautz.

Parallax Ensemble

Parallax Ensemble

October 4, 2019 7:30 pm

Contemporary music and multimedia group ENSEMBLE / PARALLAX presents an all-Italian program in collaboration with mezzo-soprano Kathleen Roland, featuring music by iconoclastic composer Salvatore Sciarrino and Stanford professor Patricia Alessandrini. The program includes Sciarrino's Infinito Nero (Black Infinity), in which extraordinarily delicate passages are linked to the dark visions and utterances of the 16th century Italian nun and mystic St. Maria Maddalena de' Pazzi, and his Le voci sottovetro (The Voices Under Glass), re-settings of madrigals by 16th century composer Carlo Gesualdo. Alessandrini's gripping Nachtgewâchse closes the evening. All three pieces are accompanied by video art by German multimedia artist and director Wolfgang Lehmann.

Co-Sponsored by the Italian Cultural Institute.

Resonator Festival

Wsabi Fox x Dizzy SenZe, EARTHTONE x MNFST, Olivia K x Jahlani Roberts Steel Pan Orchestra, OJ in the Yams, Edward Spliffington Big Band, ShoutHouse, and Royal Khaoz x QNA

October 5, 2019 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Resonator curates a lineup of artists we believe to be innovative, groundbreaking, and forward-thinking, asking them to join forces with other incredible creators to explore the boundaries of modern sound - and sometimes even break them. This is an extension of a belief in beauty through collaboration. When people of color, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and beyond are given the space to freely exist, and the equal representation they deserve, there is no limit to the change that can be made in the world.

The Art of the News

Black Thought and Curated Artists

October 7th, 2019 7:30 pm

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Co-Founder and Lead MC/Singer of The Legendary Roots Crew, presents Reflections, a four-day multimedia curation at National Sawdust. Trotter will explore various concepts, people, and creative works central to his identity through a curated set of performers, spanning a wide range of styles. Critically acclaimed musicians, singers, visual artists, and more will converge onstage alongside Trotter. With a different set of performers each night, the series offers four completely distinct yet equally dynamic and emotional experiences. On Monday, October 7th, Trotter presents The Art of News. This multimedia presentation will explore the impact of the news cycle culture.

To Amiri Baraka from LeRoi Jones

Black Thought and Curated Artists

October 8th, 2019 7:30 pm

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Co-Founder and Lead MC/Singer of The Legendary Roots Crew, presents Reflections, a four-day multimedia curation at National Sawdust. Trotter will explore various concepts, people, and creative works central to his identity through a curated set of performers, spanning a wide range of styles. Critically acclaimed musicians, singers, visual artists, and more will converge onstage alongside Trotter. With a different set of performers each night, the series offers four completely distinct yet equally dynamic and emotional experiences. On Tuesday, October 8th, Trotter presents To Amiri Baraka from LeRoi Jones. This interpretive performance celebrates the creative contributions of dramatist, novelist, and poet Amiri Baraka.

Poetic Justice of KRS One and Rakim

Black Thought and Curated Artists

October 9th, 2019 7:30 pm

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Co-Founder and Lead MC/Singer of The Legendary Roots Crew, presents Reflections, a four-day multimedia curation at National Sawdust. Trotter will explore various concepts, people, and creative works central to his identity through a curated set of performers, spanning a wide range of styles. Critically acclaimed musicians, singers, visual artists, and more will converge onstage alongside Trotter. With a different set of performers each night, the series offers four completely distinct yet equally dynamic and emotional experiences. On Wednesday, October 9, Trotter presents Poetic Justice of KRS-One and Rakim, a breakdown and reckoning of the power of lyrics and flow.

Senegalese Sierra Leonian, fresh to death

Black Thought and Curated Artists

October 10th, 2019 7:30 pm

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Co-Founder and Lead MC/Singer of The Legendary Roots Crew, presents Reflections, a four-day multimedia curation at National Sawdust. Trotter will explore various concepts, people, and creative works central to his identity through a curated set of performers, spanning a wide range of styles. Critically acclaimed musicians, singers, visual artists, and more will converge onstage alongside Trotter. With a different set of performers each night, the series offers four completely distinct yet equally dynamic and emotional experiences. On Thursday, October 10th, Trotter presents Senegalese Sierra Leonian, fresh to death. This multi-sensory performance will be an embrace of West African identity.

AdHoc Presents: Vagabon

Vagabon

October 15, 2019 8:00 pm

Cameroon-born musician Laetitia Tamko, aka Vagabon, shot out of the Brooklyn indie scene with her 2017 album, Infinite Worlds. Its guitar-driven reflections on the infinite power and space of memory were so mesmerizing that they made it possible to quit her full-time job as an engineer and hit the road. Vagabon, her second album which is due out on October 18, maintains the confessional lyrical style of her debut, with a focus on difficult relationships, loss, and the growth that can occur in the wake of trauma. It also sees Tamko pushing her sound in new directions, embracing an enigmatic blend of synth-pop, gospel, and folk. Each song embraces its chosen style effortlessly while also presenting an unexpected turn-from sonically expansive orchestral arrangements to distorted growling vocals, church choirs to acoustic guitars. Tamko considers production just as much of an art as the writing of the songs, using her engineer's brain to craft fully fleshed musical entities without while cloistering herself from outside influences.

Telefon Tel Aviv

Telefon Tel Aviv

October 16, 2019 8:00pm

After 10 years of dormancy, the electronic project Telefon Tel Aviv, now a solo endeavor from Joshua Eustis, is back. Eustis brings a taste of his new album Dreams Are Not Enough to National Sawdust for one night only. Eustis returns to his roots, mixing IDM, ambient techno, and glitch. See the group that defined the electronic underground with their seminal 2001 album Fahrenheit Fair Enough.



The Revolution, VOL. 43

Juwan Crawley, Ziarra Washington, and Nickel & Dime OPS

October 17, 2019 8:00pm

The Revolution is a performance series highlighting Brooklyn- and Harlem-based artists and musicians that not only represent the core of independent pop culture but also stand in the breeding ground of evolution within their genre.

Christopher Tignor

Christopher Tignor with openers Benoît Pioulard and Julia Kent

October 18, 2019 7:30pm

Iconoclastic violinist, composer, and interactive software engineer Christopher Tignor presents an immersive sound and visual performance celebrating his latest solo LP, A Light Below. With his emotionally charged scores and unique focus on live, performance-based electroacoustic practices, Tignor has won acclaim from both the classical and rock communities over the course of 8 LPs. Produced by Anohni's former musical director and William Basinski's orchestral arranger, Maxim Moston, A Light Below is an emotionally ambitious work integrating modern electronic forces with acoustic instruments. Opening the evening will be Rasputina and Antony and The Johnsons cellist and composer Julia Kent, along with ambient folk singer-songwriter Benoît Pioulard.

Kipatsi, Nija, Añaantsi (Land, Water, Life) from The Amazon

Murat Eyuboglu and Pauchi Sasaki

Margaret Mead Film Festival at The American Museum of Natural History

October 19, 2019 6:30 pm

Follow Asháninka communities of the Peruvian Andes as they pay tribute to their sacred sites along the Kipaí, a stream that flows into the Amazon River. Their rituals protest a planned dam between Peru and Brazil that challenge Asháninka lives on both sides of the border.

Lido Pimienta

Lido Pimienta

October 19, 2019 7:30 pm

Polaris Music Prize winner Lido Pimienta comes to National Sawdust for one of her life-affirming concerts, quickly becoming legendary for being "one-part concert, one-part art show, and one-part reclamation" (Forbes). Powered by glittering synths and influenced by Afro-Colombian singing and drumming styles, Lido's deeply political work, informed by her identity as an immigrant and Afro-indigenous person, will ignite both body and mind. A polyvalent artist equally at home at festivals, clubs, and galleries, Lido's set is sure to be both a raucous dance party and a shared moment of emotionally and politically potent communion.

Ives Concord Centennial Anniversary Concert

Jason Hardink and Clarie Chase

October 20, 2019 7:00 pm

Charles Ives' Concord Sonata is often described as one of the greatest American piano works. Now, on the centennial of its creation, one of the most sought-after soloists and chamber musicians of our time presents the Ives Concord Centennial Anniversary Concert. Jason Hardink, a pianist heralded by the New York Times' Anthony Tommasini for his "capacity for tenderness and grace", along with guest flutist and MacArthur Fellow Claire Chase, presents a night of music celebrating Ives's staggeringly complex masterwork. In addition to the Concord Sonata, Hardink will premiere a piece by Jason Eckardt which combines original music with reimagined passages from the sonata, commissioned expressly to commemorate its centennial.

MeanRed Presents: Jacques Greene Live

Jacques Greene

October 23, 2019 8:00 pm

In a culture of new artists competing for digital real estate, Jacques Greene anchored his career in the physical: He toured. Playing top European venues such as Fabric Live, Plastic People, Panoramabar and major festivals like Sonar, MUTEK, the Bloc Weekender and Bozar Electronic Weekender, he steadily conquered each crowd with his undeniably potent songs and infectious demeanor. With "Another Girl", all the hype came to him. Tearing down the gate with two EPs on LuckyMe and Nightslugs, and nothing short of an anthem on the latter's Allstar compilation, he grew as the best artists do - with quality releases and unforgettable live shows.

Wali Sanga x GhostFunk Orchestra

Wali Sanga and GhostFunk Orchestra

October 24, 2019 8:00 pm

Two New York collectives, The Wali Sanga and Ghost Funk Orchestra, join forces for the first time in a lively evening of soulful, boundary-pushing music. Both bands expand their normal lineups, comprising some of the most sought-after musicians in the New York scene, to include a string section. The night will also feature appearances by National Sawdust 2018-2019 Artist-in-Resident J. Hoard (The Lesson), Michelle Willis (David Crosby's Lighthouse Band), Maralisa (Space Captain), Julius Rodriguez (Brasstracks/Onyx Collective), members of Apartment Sessions, Aberdeen, and more.

Carolina Eyck

Carolina Eyck

October 25, 2019 7:30 pm

Celebrating the centennial of the theremin's invention, Carolina Eyck debuts her new album Elegies for Theremin and Voice. She is considered the "global ambassador" (Attack Magazine) for this unique electronic instrument, which requires no touch to be played - see why artists from Jimmy Page to Bob Moog have used it to jump-start their work. Eyck surprises us with her vocal prowess in Elegies for Theremin and Voice, which brings her work with the theremin to a whole new realm. Celebrate the release of her new album and experience her haunting meditations on mortality and loss as Caroline Eyck debuts Elegies for Theremin and Voice, only at National Sawdust.

Powerful Sounds: Laraaji

Laraaji

October 27, 2019 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Powerful Sounds brings together world-class artists presenting one-of-a-kind performances that harness the restorative power of sound. Taking place in an acoustically sealed hall housing the pristine Meyer Sound Constellation acoustic system, Powerful Sounds offers unparalleled immersive sonic experiences. Through guided sound baths, ambient concerts, meditations, participatory movement, and more, the Powerful Sounds series aligns the body and the mind. The first installment of Powerful Sounds will feature musician, mystic, and laughter meditation practitioner Laraaji in a presentation of Sun Piano. This will be a rare opportunity to see him perform his unique repertoire of piano compositions and improvisations alongside the ambient works he is best known for.

Chris Grymes Open G Series Honors George Crumb

Chris Grymes, Ann Crumb, and Zac Nicholson

October 28, 2019 7:00 pm

Chris Grymes and Open G present a concert of mystical, celestial music by seminal American composer George Crumb, one of the most significant composers of the last half century, in honor of his 90th birthday. The program includes the classic Night of the Four Moons





