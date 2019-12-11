Molly Brenner Brings Hit Edinburgh Fringe Show IM COMING To Brooklyn

Comedian Molly Brenner brings her hit Edinburgh Fringe show "I'm Coming" home to Brooklyn. What's it like to reach age 28 without ever having an orgasm? "I'm Coming" chronicles Molly's long, harrowing...and strangely expensive journey to the Big O. It's an honest, sex-positive and unnervingly funny take on pleasure and the ever-elusive female orgasm.

"I'm Coming" has been performed for sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2018. The show has toured internationally, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Orlando Fringe Festival, 59E59 Theaters, and Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

Sunday, January 12, 2020. Doors at 7:30p, show at 8pm, Union Hall, 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 HOW: $10 in advance, $12 day of show. TicketS available at https://www.unionhallny.com/e/molly-brenner-i-m-coming-79062713705/

Molly Brenner is a NYC-based comedian, writer and actress. Her show, "I'm Coming" (yes, it's about orgasms), has toured internationally, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Orlando Fringe Festival, 59E59 Theaters, and Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. She is the creator of the Human Resources web series (yes, it's about a HR manager who writes porn), which is an official selection of HollyWeb Festival, NY Indie Theatre Film Festival, and NYC WebFest. You can hear her original Sex Comedy audio programs on the self-care app Sanity & Self (yes, she likes sex stuff). She performs standup all over New York City and beyond, appearing in SF Sketchfest, She Makes Me Laugh Festival, and Out of Bounds Comedy Festival.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You