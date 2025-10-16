Michelle Obama to Launch Podcast Series and Book at BAM in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Higher Ground, the media company founded by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, will launch a special six-part limited companion series to its podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson. The new series is an extension of the former First Lady’s forthcoming book. The Look. from Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, on sale November 4, 2025.

Premiering weekly, beginning on November 5, IMO: The Look podcast takes a deeper look into Michelle Obama’s journey as a defining force in style—both within and beyond the White House. Through candid, intimate conversations with the creative minds behind her hair, makeup, and wardrobe, along with fashion insiders and influential voices such as Jane Fonda, Nina Garcia, Bethann Hardison, Elaine Welteroth and Jenna Lyons, she reveals how she and her team transformed the scrutiny of her public image into a celebration of self-expression, inclusion, and impact. A companion to her book The Look, the series celebrates how her authenticity and legacy not only defined her approach to style but continues shaping the social and political conversation about who gets to be seen—and how. This series explores the importance of representation and inclusivity—particularly in a moment when many perspectives and cultures are at threat of being silenced or erased.

In two live podcast tapings, Mrs. Obama will be joined on stage in conversation by Tracee Ellis Ross on Wednesday, November 5, at 8 pm at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) and by Wesley Morris on Wednesday, November 12, at 7:30 pm at Sixth & I in Washington, DC.

Tickets for IMO: The Look at BAM event go on sale to members at 1:00pm EST on Oct 16, and to the general public on Oct 20 at 1:00pm. Visit BAM.org for more details.

Mrs. Obama’s forthcoming book, The Look, is a stunning journey through her style evolution, from the moment she entered the public eye during her husband’s U.S. Senate campaign through her time as the first Black First Lady and to today as one of this country’s most influential figures. Featuring the voices of Meredith Koop, Mrs. Obama’s trusted stylist, as well as makeup artist Carl Ray and hairstylists Yene Damtew and Njeri Radway, The Look brings readers behind the scenes not only to reveal how her most memorable looks came together but also to tell a powerful story about how we present ourselves.

Higher Ground’s hit podcasts include IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, which features the former First Lady and her older brother giving their opinions and candid perspectives on the everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships, and world around us; The Wonder of Stevie, a seven-episode series that covers Stevie Wonder’s iconic legacy, featuring exclusive conversations with Wonder and a wide range of A-list fans; Fela Kuti: Fear No Man, a twelve-episode Audible Original exploring the extraordinary story of Nigerian musician Fela Kuti, hosted by Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad; Your Mama’s Kitchen, where award-winning journalist Michele Norris and her guests explore the complexities of family life and how their earliest culinary experiences helped shape their personal and professional lives; Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, an Audible Original that features Michelle Obama’s inspiring conversations with esteemed friends like Ellen Degeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien, and Oprah Winfrey; The Big Hit Show, a series of audio documentaries hosted by Alex Pappademas focused on pieces of popular culture that have defined and changed our culture; Tell Them, I Am, a collection of universal stories from Muslim voices; Renegades: Born in the USA, a series of conversations between President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen; The Michelle Obama Podcast; and The Sum of Us, based on Heather McGhee’s bestselling book.