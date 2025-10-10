 tracker
Maude Mitchell Will Lead Stairwell Theater's FAR AWAY in a Bushwick Warehouse

Performances run November 6th - 23rd.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Maude Mitchell Will Lead Stairwell Theater's FAR AWAY in a Bushwick Warehouse Image
Stairwell Theater has announced its next production: FAR AWAY by Caryl Churchill. This immersive staging in a new Bushwick performance space is directed by Sam Gibbs (Stairwell Theater Founding Artistic Director) and starring Obie Award-winning actor Maude Mitchell* (Nora, Mabou Mines DollHouse, dir. Lee Breuer; co-creator & original cast, The Laramie Project dir. Moisés Kaufman; The Welkin dir. Sarah Benson, The Atlantic Theater).

Performances run November 6th - 23rd at Box of Moonlight, 17 Saratoga Avenue in Bushwick.

A chilling masterpiece from one of the world's most visionary playwrights, FAR AWAY imagines a world unraveling under invisible forces of violence and mistrust. Through Churchill's spare, piercing language, the play conjures a society where even the natural world has taken sides in a vast, incomprehensible war.

"FAR AWAY is both intimate and enormous - laying bare a world of fear, complicity, and beauty in the midst of collapse," says Sam Gibbs, director.

Joining Mitchell in the cast are Rebecca Tyree Gibbs, Stairwell Theater co-Artistic Director (The Comedy of Errors, Stairwell Theater; Faust 2.0, Mabou Mines), Joel Watson (Law & Order; The Comedy of Errors, Stairwell Theater), and Avalina Ortiz (Hello, My Name Is dir. Valentina Quintero, Protocol Productions' Water Glistening).

FAR AWAY is produced by Jason Fletcher Christian Laws.


Videos