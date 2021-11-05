Mabou Mines Presents SUITE/Space 2021 LIVE Next Month

Mabou Mines presents SUITE/Space 2021 LIVE (December 2-11 at Mabou Mines, 150 First Avenue, 2nd floor) with three premieres, by Sean Devare, Shenny de Los Angeles, and Christopher-Rashee Stevenson. These works include Devare's First Violin: darshan, a biomythography installation continuing his artistic explorations of the epic poem The Ramayan; Shenny de Los Angeles's What Happens to Brown Girls Who Never Learn How to Love Themselves Brown?, a live-ritual performance exploring a Dominican-American femme's journey to self love; and Christopher-Rashee Stevenson's VICTIMS, reimagining Ionesco's 1953 absurdist psychodrama on memory, Victims of Duty.

Mabou Mines' initiative SUITE/Space provides artistic advisement, rehearsal space, and public performances in the company's state-of-the-art 99-seat theater to artists of color sharing Mabou Mines' commitment to experimentation, collaboration, and breaking new ground in form and content. SUITE/Space presents 3 performances of each artist's work in a festival-like setting.

Because 2020 SUITE/Space artists originally presented their works virtually to the public due to the pandemic, SUITE/Space 2021 LIVE gives the artists the opportunity to revisit and evolve them in their intended formats. Across the four years since SUITE/Space was inaugurated, the program has helped artists develop multimedia, music, dance, theater, and cross-disciplinary works.

SUITE/Space artists were selected through a public RFP process. The program selection committee and Artist Advisors include Mabou Mines Co-Artistic Directors Karen Kandel and Carl Hancock Rux.

Performances will take place at Mabou Mines (150 First Avenue, 2nd floor). Tickets are pay what you can: FREE, $10, $15, $25, and are available at https://www.maboumines.org/.