MRS. GARBO to Have First US Reading at South Oxford Space

The performance will take place on March 30, 2025.
When Spanish double agent Juan Pujol (AKA Garbo) arrives in London to spearhead the allied Deception project, his wife, unable to speak the language & desperately homesick, has trouble settling in. When she threatens to sabotage him in order to go home, she sets off a chain of events that could have changed the face of history.
Based on recently de-classified MI6 National Archive papers, this comedy-drama is the true story of a woman sidelined in a man's world.
Playful Substance Writers’ Group member, Raphael Perahia has spent nearly six years researching and developing a unique, character driven stage play based on the high stakes lunacy of real people fighting for the survival of Western Civilization. After a successful public reading of Mrs. Garbo in London in 2022 Perahia and Playful Substance are teaming up to introduce this play to an American audience with a staged reading on March 30, 2025, 5:00 pm at LuEsther T. Mertz South Oxford Space - 138 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
This special one night reading is directed by Dan Renkin and features a talented cast of Playful Substance regulars and newcomers. (Full cast will be announced late February)
$10 Tickets for Mrs. Garbo by Raphael Perahia will be on sale at https://our.show/mrsgarbo beginning February 14, 2025. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $15.
Playful Substance is a developmental theatre company based in New York City with a mission to elevate and support introspection, collaboration and connection through story. Our name is both mission and vision; substantive work created and shared with joy, cooperation, empathy and humor.
