MASK4MASK to Benefit of Lysistrata MCCF

Pull through and enjoy live entertainment, snag a new tattoo, win a raffle package, and grab a goody bag while you're at it! Mask4Mask is a multidisciplinary event in benefit of Lysistrata MCCF, a community run sex worker activist cooperative doing vital work including distribution of emergency funds.

The Opioid Overdose Prevention Program (OOPP) at Bluestockings Cooperative will be offering walk-up trainings on how to use Naloxone and will be giving out free Naloxone kits and fentanyl test strips.

Unbound is our gracious Good Vibes Ticket Fund Sponsor, which affords twenty deserving people of lesser means the opportunity to receive a VIP ticket to Mask4Mask free of charge. Email mask4maskfundraiser@gmail.com for more info on this fund!

Featuring:

DJ Boston Chery

Tattoo Artist LETMEPOKEU

Comedian Sophie Santos

Sponsors include:

25FNYC

Brownie Points

Doxy

Future Method

Her Highness

Jex Blackmore

Kheper Games

Lelo

MBS Collective

Seagrape Apothecary

Tango

Unbound

Team:

Producers: Leigh Honigman, Kit Richardson, Mikaela Berry

Production Manager: Chloe Morrell