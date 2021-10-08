MASK4MASK to Benefit of Lysistrata MCCF
Enjoy music, comedy, live tattoos, raffle prizes, and more while supporting the SW community!
Pull through and enjoy live entertainment, snag a new tattoo, win a raffle package, and grab a goody bag while you're at it! Mask4Mask is a multidisciplinary event in benefit of Lysistrata MCCF, a community run sex worker activist cooperative doing vital work including distribution of emergency funds.
The Opioid Overdose Prevention Program (OOPP) at Bluestockings Cooperative will be offering walk-up trainings on how to use Naloxone and will be giving out free Naloxone kits and fentanyl test strips.
Unbound is our gracious Good Vibes Ticket Fund Sponsor, which affords twenty deserving people of lesser means the opportunity to receive a VIP ticket to Mask4Mask free of charge. Email mask4maskfundraiser@gmail.com for more info on this fund!
Featuring:
DJ Boston Chery
Tattoo Artist LETMEPOKEU
Comedian Sophie Santos
Sponsors include:
25FNYC
Brownie Points
Doxy
Future Method
Her Highness
Jex Blackmore
Kheper Games
Lelo
MBS Collective
Seagrape Apothecary
Tango
Unbound
Team:
Producers: Leigh Honigman, Kit Richardson, Mikaela Berry
Production Manager: Chloe Morrell