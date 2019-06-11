MAGIC AT CONEY!!! Announces Performers For The Sunday Matinee, June 16

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. Magic at Coney!!! is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.



Admission is only $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.



Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com



Sundays at 12 Noon



Coney Island Museum

1208 Surf Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11224



Hosted by Gary Dreifus, award-winning magician, mentalist, hypnotist, magic instructor and world-renowned magical host, the performers this week are:



June 16th



Tommy Burnett

Tommy was born with Cerebral Palsy and through lots of physical, mental and spiritual work is merely left with a slight speech impediment and minimal paralysis, yet he was a finalist in the New York's Got Talent competition. He has performed in 48 out of 50 states and all over Europe and Scandinavia. His subtle demeanor and dry sense of humor will keep you entertained.



Doc Sasko

Doc Sasko has been a known face in the New York magic scene for years. A regular at Evenings of Wonder, his comedy magic can be seen throughout the tri-state region.





