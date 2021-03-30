M-34 Extends Franz Kafka's LETTER TO MY FATHER

M-34 has announced an extension of their critically acclaimed production of Franz Kafka's Letter To My Father, translated by Hannah Stokes and Richard Stokes, developed by James Rutherford and Michael Guagno, directed by James Rutherford, and performed by Michael Guagno.

Online live performances will now continue through April 2 with added shows on Thursday, April 1 at 7pm ET and Friday, April 2 at 7pm ET. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $15. Reserve at https://www.M-34.org. The running time is 90 minutes.

The New Yorker called M-34's Letter To My Father "delectably creepy." "Outstanding," exclaimed Broadway World. Thinking Theater NYC described the production as "thoughtfully conceived and wonderfully acted". "Appropriately Kafkaesque - existential, nightmarish, ambivalent and oddly compelling," Stage Buddy added.

In 1919, an ailing Franz Kafka wrote a letter to his father. He filled it with his deep conflicts and contradictions - anger and gratitude, pride and shame - at everything his father represents, as well as his hope and fear that he might one day measure up to such a terrifying man. It never reached its destination. Now, the tensions of this unresolved relationship between father and son come alive in a startling multi-camera live broadcast that allows viewers to choose their own perspective - part YouTube confessional, part hidden-camera show, part séance.

The production team includes Dave Harrington (Original Music), Oona Curley and Stacey Derosier (Scenic & Lighting Design), Pinwheel Pinwheel (Costume Design), Lacey Erb (Media Design), Casey Robinson (Technology Design), Isaac VanCuren (Production Stage Manager) and David Rudi Utter (Technical Director).

M-34 is a fake mustache, a white phosphorous grenade, a star cluster and a crosstown bus. Founded in 2008 by James Rutherford, it is a rotating ensemble of theater artists attempting to be rigorous, critical, and curious in a culture that degrades all such values. Letter To My Father represents M-34's first attempt to produce telematic performance under COVID. We are all in the gutter but some of us are looking at the stars. More info at https://www.M-34.org.