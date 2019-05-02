Loading Dock Theatre's 2019 Forklift Lineup Announced

LOADING DOCK THEATRE COMPANY is proud to announce its FORKLIFT 2019 lineup.

Founded in 2017, Forklift is Loading Dock Theatre's reading and developmental program presenting works in progress by exciting writers and directors. Forklift's third season will feature 6 exciting artists - Brittain Ashford, Jake Beckhard and Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Sam Chanse, Tanya Everett, Zoë Geltman, and The Syndicate of Initiative - with presentations of their work in readings over the course of the year with support from the Brooklyn Arts Exchange.

The 2019 reading series' lineup will build on the success of Forklift's previous two eclectic seasons, and will feature artists inspired by classic drama, science fiction, memory, current events, and living in New York, in an exciting celebration of new work held at Loading Dock's Downtown Brooklyn space.

Forklift is curated by Charles Quittner (Spaceman (The Wild Project); Cowboy, (Exponential Festival)). Quittner says, "This year, we are able to facilitate more adventurous artists than ever. I'm excited about the talented community of creators, cultivated from different genres being forged in our group meetings. Every piece in the series is varied yet united by being so deeply in the moment."

THE 2019 FORKLIFT LINEUP WILL INCLUDE:

Lolly, Lolly, Lolly

By Zoë Geltman

Directed by Julia Sirna-Frest

May 5, 2019, 7pm

170 Tillary Street. RSVP to loadingdocktheatre@gmail.com

Lolly, Lolly, Lolly is a play about a woman who is trying to discover her own secret, that hidden country within her that begs for nature to wrap itself around it like a hand. Does it lie amidst the work-a-day routine of a witchy cooking start-up? A hipster remote viewing party? Will she find it with a dude she meets on Tinder who claims he's dated two witches and both of them put spells on him? Is the search even worth it? Maybe she should just pull off some penises dramatically and run away and go make a bed in the forest out of mushrooms and twigs and strange, misshapen vegetables.

A Dead Black Man

By Tanya Everett

Directed by Christopher Burris

June 9 2019, 7pm

170 Tillary Street. RSVP to loadingdocktheatre@gmail.com

A Dead Black Man is about the living and the dead. About the degradation of the black body--how he is studied, vilified, defiled, and so often dehumanized. If we treat our dead this way, how are we to consider the treatment of the living? As we begin to unravel these aspects of cruelty, we attempt to envision a world that uplifts and promises a secure passage for our dead. A world in which our black men are full of light, joy, and peace.

what you are now

By Sam Chanse

Directed by Charles Quittner

September 8 2019, 7pm

170 Tillary Street. RSVP to loadingdocktheatre@gmail.com

Driven to free her mother, a survivor of genocide, from her fear memories, Pia is haunted, and propelled, by unresolved fear memories of her own. what you are now is a play exploring how our past is ruthlessly and relentlessly engaged in our present - how do our histories shape and define us, and how can we, in this moment, shape and define our histories?

The Pleasure of your Company

By Brittain Ashford

September 22 2019, 7pm

170 Tillary Street. RSVP to loadingdocktheatre@gmail.com

The Pleasure of Your Company, a new immersive musical created by Brittain Ashford with Matt Bauer, joins a Brooklyn couple and a handful of their friends for their penultimate New Year's Eve party in their long-time home. Normally a big bash, the couple finds themselves a little conflicted as they prepare to be kicked out of their building. The show invites the audience to be a passive part of the party, with live music, beverages, and snacks while exploring what it means to be an artist living in New York, finding happiness, and navigating grief.

Hippolytus Defragged

By Sofia Levitsky-Weitz

Directed by Jake Beckhard

October 6 2019, 7pm

170 Tillary Street. RSVP to loadingdocktheatre@gmail.com

It is 2004. Phaedra is afflicted with longing, filtered through the digital fragmentation of Web 2.0. Her beloved Hippolytus, her stepson, lives on a DSL modem, in a trippy iTunes visualization, in the sounds between the sounds of AOL Instant Messenger.

Hippolytus Defragged - a verbal twist on Euripides' "Hippolytus Veiled" - is a new-media piece of ancient Greek theatre that marries the aggressive presence, sincerity and physicality of full-scale Greek verse with disorienting digital art. The result is an escalating dissociation which corrupts both Phaedra and everything around her - but also introduces her to a version of herself no longer shackled by shame.

Ursula K. Le Guin's "The Dispossessed"

Adapted by The Syndicate of Initiative

October 20 2019, 7pm

170 Tillary Street. RSVP to loadingdocktheatre@gmail.com

The Dispossessed: An Ambiguous Musical is an experimental music theatre piece adapted from the Ursula K. Le Guin novel of the same name. It is collaboratively generated by the Syndicate of Initiative, a collective of music, movement, and theatre artists. The work is improvisational in content and form, inspired by the inherently revolutionary idiom of American free jazz. The Syndicate's process embodies the anarchist ideals set forth by Le Guin, eschewing hierarchy in favor of consensus-based creative decision-making.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You