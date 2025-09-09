Living Room Productions To Present Staged Reading Of PEEP At Brooklyn Art Haus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Living Room Productions will present a staged reading of PEEP, the searing new play by Jodi Gray, at Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211). Performances will be held on Tuesday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25.

PEEP is a darkly funny, unsettling play about the female gaze and the contradictions of modern sisterhood. What begins as playful banter spirals into something sharper, as the women expose not only how patriarchy objectifies them, but how they have learned to objectify each other. With biting humor and uncomfortable honesty, the play confronts the toxicity of “girls for girls” feminism and the uneasy pleasures of being watched—and of watching back.

The staged reading will star Ellyn Heald and Laura Carswell, under the direction of Su Thomas Hendrickson.

Living Room Productions, an independent theater company committed to creating daring, ethically produced work, continues its 2025/2026 season with this intimate and provocative theatrical event.