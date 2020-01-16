LONG WEEKEND OF LOVE is Coming to BAM

From Friday, February 14 through Monday, February 17, BAM presents Long Weekend of Love, a Valentine's Day weekend program of great onscreen love stories, from first love to decades-spanning relationships, from classic Hollywood effervescence to tender contemporary stories of queer desire. BAM's world premiere run of Horace Jenkins' long lost Black independent cinema gem Cane River (1982) will also continue throughout the series.



The series opens with George Cukor's masterful screwball classic, The Philadelphia Story (1940), featuring iconic performances by Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and James Stewart. Other titles include Donna Deitch's ravishing landmark of lesbian cinema Desert Hearts (1985); Andrew Haigh's astonishingly intimate exploration of 21st-century gay love, Weekend (2011); all three entries of Richard Linklater's marathon portrait of a relationship, Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), and Before Midnight (2013), all on 35mm; and Rose Troche's sweetly sassy, lo-fi time capsule of 90s queer culture Go Fish (1994). The series also includes a special 20th anniversary screening of Gina Prince-Bythewood's smart and unabashedly sexy Love & Basketball (2000), followed by a Skype Q&A with Prince-Bythewood.

Long Weekend of Love Schedule:

Fri, Feb 14

2pm: Cane River

4:30pm, 9:30pm: The Philadelphia Story

7pm: Desert Hearts

Sat, Feb 15

2:30pm: Cane River

4:45pm: Weekend

7pm: 20th Anniversary Screening: Love& Basketball

Sun, Feb 16

2pm: Before Sunrise

4:30pm: Before Sunset

6:30pm: Before Midnight

9pm: Cane River

Mon, Feb 17

4:30pm, 9:30pm: Cane River

7pm: Go Fish





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You