LITTLE WOMEN - ENTIRELY FROM MEMORY Comes to Littlefield

The event is on Thursday, April 20.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Entirely From Memory is a group of improvisers, actors, and comedians who attempt (and fail) to recreate classic stories in front of a live audience. A chaotic mix of nostalgia, improv, theatre, and comedy, they've been performing all over New York City since 2013.

Performers will attempt (and most likely fail) to recreate Little Women - the film adaptation of which there have been numerous - of the Louisa May Alcott novel, without the aid of scripts, rehearsals, or sobriety. All they will have is their memory, a recent viewing of the film, and a lot of wigs. How certain are we that they'll succeed? So certain that we're making it harder for them. Performers:

- won't know what role they are playing until they get onstage.

- must incorporate lines written by the audience.

- must incorporate any sound effect played by the tech booth.

- must spontaneously create "deleted scenes" when an audience member honks the magic horn

Love the movie? We got you covered. Never seen it? We got you covered. You think you saw it once and you kind of remember it? You're probably in the show!

A portion of the proceeds will go to Young, Black, & Lit, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to increasing access to children's books that center, reflect, and affirm Black children. Young, Black & Lit's programming focuses on providing free new books to youth in pre-K through 8th grades.

WHERE: Littlefield - 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn NY 11217, littlefieldnyc.com

WHEN: Thursday, April 20 | Doors: 7:30 pm, Show: 8:00 pm, | $10 | 21+

HOW: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232706®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flittlefieldnyc.com%2Fevent%2F%3Fwfea_eb_id%3D527739471967?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




