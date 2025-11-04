LA-Based Surrealist TWIN FLAMES is Coming to Brooklyn Art Haus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enter the reality-bending, heart-melting portal into the weird and surreal. The Los Angeles-based Twin Flames Show with a residency at The Elysian Theater is spreading its wings and making its New York debut. Collaborating with New York artists, the Twin Flames Show brings a bizarre evening of magic, drag, characters on characters, clown, art, and time-traveling friendship that leaves you wondering if you just fell in love. (You did.)

Let's bend time. Join in for FALL PROM on November 22, 2025 at Brooklyn Art Haus. Dressing up is optional, but gorgeously encouraged.

Reception at 8:30, show at 9:30!

Featuring the incredible talents of: The lineup features Isa Medina (Netflix Is a Joke, Sounds Like a Cult podcast), Tallie Medel (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Pixel the Drag Jester (Drag Icon, House of Yes), DeliaDelia (Soho Theatre), Liz Toonkel (Edinburgh Fringe, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), Elena Delgado (Aerialist!), and Tiger Bay (Burlesque).

Twin Flames Show has built a world that feels like I Love Lucy meets Spiegelworld, melding comedic heart with the fantastical and bizarre. Past headliners have included Reggie Watts, Melissa Villaseñor, Atsuko Okatsuka, and Maria Bamford, alongside a stardusted lineup of magicians, bouffons, musicians, burlesque, and drag performers from beyond. A variety show from another dimension, the Twin Flames Show is thrilled to celebrate with you in New York City! Join us for an unforgettable night of the sublime.

Hosted by cosmic freaks Geri Courtney-Austein (Better Call Saul, Horrored Girls) and Emily Maverick (Slürt, Hollywood Fringe).