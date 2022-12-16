Kings Theatre to Present REGGAE FEST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE

Kings Theatre will host Reggae Fest Live New Year's Eve on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9pm ET, featuring DJ sets and live performances. Tickets are on sale now. For table and ticket information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215295®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/calendar/reggae-fest-live-new-year-s-eve/.

Get ready to ring in 2023 with Reggae Fest Live! Dance and vibe as Reggae Fest DJs spin the best in dancehall, reggae, soca, and afro beat. Catch live performances from Serani, Wayne Wonder, Mr. Vegas, and Ding Dong. The opulent Kings Theatre will be transformed for this one-night-only affair, including a nightclub in the lobby, VIP experiences, and a general admission pit and dance floor on the orchestra level. This event is strictly 21+ and all-black attire is required. Table reservations and bottle service are also available. For more information, visit https://www.reggaefest.com/reggae-fest-live.

About Reggae Fest

Reggae Fest is not only a dance party experience; it's a vibe! Founded in New York City in 2015 by Epic League Entertainment's Founder; event promoter C.J. Milan, Reggae Fest has grown to be one of the most successful Dance Party Brands in the Country. At Reggae Fest our DJ's spin the best in Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Afrobeats, and more. Our events are highly anticipated throughout New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, D.C., and beyond.

About Kings Theatre

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com.