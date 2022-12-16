Kings Theatre to Present REGGAE FEST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE
Get ready to ring in 2023 with Reggae Fest Live! Dance and vibe as Reggae Fest DJs spin the best in dancehall, reggae, soca, and afro beat.
Kings Theatre will host Reggae Fest Live New Year's Eve on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9pm ET, featuring DJ sets and live performances. Tickets are on sale now. For table and ticket information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215295®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/calendar/reggae-fest-live-new-year-s-eve/.
Get ready to ring in 2023 with Reggae Fest Live! Dance and vibe as Reggae Fest DJs spin the best in dancehall, reggae, soca, and afro beat. Catch live performances from Serani, Wayne Wonder, Mr. Vegas, and Ding Dong. The opulent Kings Theatre will be transformed for this one-night-only affair, including a nightclub in the lobby, VIP experiences, and a general admission pit and dance floor on the orchestra level. This event is strictly 21+ and all-black attire is required. Table reservations and bottle service are also available. For more information, visit https://www.reggaefest.com/reggae-fest-live.
About Reggae Fest
Reggae Fest is not only a dance party experience; it's a vibe! Founded in New York City in 2015 by Epic League Entertainment's Founder; event promoter C.J. Milan, Reggae Fest has grown to be one of the most successful Dance Party Brands in the Country. At Reggae Fest our DJ's spin the best in Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Afrobeats, and more. Our events are highly anticipated throughout New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, D.C., and beyond.
About Kings Theatre
The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com.
More Hot Stories For You
December 16, 2022
White Wave Dance is accepting applications for the 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, to be presented June 22-25, 2023 at Mark Morris Dance Center.
BAM to Present 37th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in January
December 16, 2022
Continuing a tradition in its 37th year that has evolved into the largest such gathering in New York City, BAM will host the annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30am in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of SEA LONGING By Nina Ki
December 15, 2022
The Parsnip Ship announces a free in-person podcast recording of Sea Longing by Nina Ki. The event will be held Monday, December 19th 2022 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) at 8pm.
YERMA Staged Reading to be Presented at The Vino Theater Tomorrow
December 15, 2022
A staged reading of the play Yerma will be presented on December 16th at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn, NY.
Ari El, The Kings of Queen: The Nation's Top Queen Tribute, Rah Digga And More Coming Soon To The Brooklyn Monarch
December 14, 2022
The Brooklyn Monarch, the independently owned venue that opened it's doors in February 2020, will present a dynamic slate of upcoming shows in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming Events include performances by Ari El, The Kings of Queen: The Nation's Top Queen Tribute, Rah Digga, Lil Texas, Drug Church, Angel Du$t , Fiddlehead, Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Full of Hell and many more.