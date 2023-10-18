Kings Theatre to Present AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT, BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR & More

Kings Theatre will also present NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, The Brooklyn Nutcracker, and more.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Kings Theatre is excited to present a variety of family programming shows in Brooklyn, NY. Upcoming events include Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, The Brooklyn Nutcracker, & Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert. Tickets for all family programming shows are on sale now at https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/.

 

On October 29 at 2pm (doors 1pm), Blippi will be coming to Kings Theatre for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

 

On December 6 at 7pm (doors 6pm), the beloved NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet will be performed live at Kings Theatre. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.

 

On December 16 at 2pm (doors 1pm) and 7pm (doors 6pm), The Brooklyn Nutcracker will take the stage with Brooklyn Ballet. A re-imagined holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker fuses ballet, hip-hop and a rich tapestry of global dance genres to create a new family tradition for the modern era. Culturally immersive, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transforms familiar Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the heart of Brooklyn's cultural mosaic.

 

﻿On March 2, 2024 at 2pm (doors 1pm) and 8pm (doors 7pm), Kings Theatre will host Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert. Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert offers a spectacular concert experience, blending a live orchestral performance of the iconic series soundtrack with an immersive two-hour special of the animated show's three seasons on a full-size cinema screen.

About Kings Theatre:

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com

 

