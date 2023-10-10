Kid Cudi Comes to the Kings Theatre This Week

The concert is on Friday, October 13, 2023.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

American rapper and producer Kid Cudi will be performing live at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY for an intimate “Cudder’s Clubhouse” concert on Friday, October 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269097®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fkid-cudi%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The rapper promises to perform deep cuts from his entire discography, including songs he has never performed before. Fans can also expect a sneak peek of new material. The "Cudder's Clubhouse" concert series is a unique opportunity for fans to experience Kid Cudi's music in an intimate setting. With only a limited number of shows, fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their tickets.




