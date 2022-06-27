James Clements To Present Audio Play By Brooklyn Seniors, NUESTRAS PALABRAS

James Clements, a Scottish theatremaker and actor based between New York and Glasgow, will premiere "Nuestras Palabras," an audio play created by the seniors at Riseboro Ridgewood Senior Centre, at the flagship Brooklyn location on Wednesday June 29 at 1pm, alongside the Brooklyn Arts Council.

Clements, who was selected this Spring to become a Brooklyn Arts Council SU-CASA Artist-in-Residence, has been developing the script with senior citizens at the center for the past three months. The documentary theater play, which was created entirely using the participating senior's own voices and words, was created through interviews, devising exercises and testimony, and allows these seniors - mainly immigrants - to reflect on decades of life in Brooklyn. It was translated between English and Spanish throughout the process, and then recorded by actor Thalia Romina. Jean-Luc McMurtry designed sound on the audio play, as well as adding original compositions, through his production company, VLV Media.

"This process has been one of the richest and most transformative creative experiences I've ever had," noted Clements. "It is a true honour to get to collaborate with, learn from and serve this incredible senior community." The play will be shared at 1pm on Wednesday June 29th at the Riseboro Ridgewood Senior Center at 319 Stanhope St, Brooklyn, NY 11237. The presentation is free and open to the public.

SU-CASA is a community arts engagement program that places artists in residence at senior centers across Brooklyn. SU-CASA artists engage older adults in an art project or series of cultural programs over the course of the residency. Each residency also includes a public program component - exhibits, readings, performances, open houses or other cultural events open to the surrounding community.

For more information on Clements and his work, visit www.james-clements.com.