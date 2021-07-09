JACK to Re-open With Peter Evans and Being & Becoming

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK opens its space to public performance for the first time in 16 months, with three free concerts July 29 - 31 by virtuosic trumpet player/composer Peter Evans and his band, Being & Becoming.

Formed by Evans in 2017, the band includes some of the most forward-thinking young musicians in jazz and contemporary music today: Joel Ross (vibraphone, percussion), Nick Jozwiak (bass) and Savannah Harris (drums). Each of these players is a trailblazing artist in their own right, and with Evans' trumpet and ornate yet organic compositions, they achieve a true band sound. Influences for the music range from the work of masters like McCoy Tyner and John Coltrane, traditional musics of Africa and India, 20th Century European modernism and the improvised idioms pioneered by the AACM, the SME and many more. The result is something that feels somehow both new and old at once, an experimentalism grounded in both rigor and a passion for the undiscovered.

The name of the band -- drawn from the writing of Sufi writer and musician Inyat Khan -- reflects the group's commitment to the challenge of spontaneous creativity. Evans' compositions for the band draw from a wide variety of sources, traditional and experimental, with a grounding in improvisational idioms, notated concert music and an array of experimental approaches.

Being & Becoming's debut album was released in 2020 on More is More records in both vinyl and digital formats. https://peterevansmusic.bandcamp.com/album/being-becoming

Opening sets for each night (beginning at 8 pm) include:

July 29 - Tim Dahl (electric bass) / azumi O E (Butoh dance)

July 30 - Arun Ramamurthy (violin)

July 31 - Alice Teyssier (flutes and voice)

TICKETS: Reservations can be made here . A waiting list will also start at the door, at 7:30 pm each night, if advance reservations are at full capacity.

Evans is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 (for these concerts) through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Photo credit: Reuben Radding