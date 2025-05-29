JACK Names Amen Igbinosun As New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JACK has announced the appointment of Amen Igbinosun as our new Executive Director, marking the dawn of a transformative new era for the OBIE award-winning performance and civic space in Clinton Hill.

Amen's leadership builds on JACK's deep-rooted commitment to bold art and courageous community, while inviting a reimagining of what that legacy can look like in this moment and in the future.

With this new appointment, JACK celebrates its commitment to being a home for experimentation, justice, and radical imagination. Amen describes JACK as “more than a venue—it is a heartbeat, a sanctuary, a declaration that art and community can and must rise together.” He envisions the space as both a “living library of memory and resistance” and a “radical laboratory for collective dreaming,” where artists and neighbors co-create a future grounded in truth, justice, and joy.

Reflecting on this pivotal transition, the JACK board shared that with Amen, JACK is poised to expand its legacy as a fiercely experimental, community-rooted space that makes room for complexity, courage, and joy. His leadership invites artists and neighbors not only to gather, but to co-create a future worth living in. Amen will be integrated into the JACK community by members of the board, ensuring a thoughtful handoff and a strong foundation for what lies ahead.

As JACK steps into this new era, it does so with renewed purpose and bold imagination, guided by Amen Igbinosun's visionary leadership and sustained by the collective energy of a community that dares to dream, remember, and transform together.

More About Amen Igbinosun:

Amen Igbinosun is an artist, educator, and cultural leader whose journey—from Nigeria to the U.S., from the football field to the theater, and from the stage to the halls of leadership—has uniquely prepared him to lead JACK into its next horizon. With deep roots in storytelling and a fierce commitment to equity, Amen brings to JACK a vision grounded in love, transformation, and radical imagination. He served in key leadership positions at The Classical Theatre of Harlem, was the head of the acting program at Pace University, and Chair of the acting program at Columbia College Hollywood, where he championed emerging artists and redefined the role of arts institutions in public life. As a multidisciplinary practitioner—actor, director, writer, producer, and educator, Amen's work expands where and how art lives, always rooted in community and powered by purpose. He holds an MFA from the American Repertory Theater/Moscow Art Theatre Institute at Harvard University and a BS from Fordham University.

