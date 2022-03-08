Irondale is Now Seeking Submissions for 2022 ON WOMEN THEATER FESTIVAL

Irondale, Brooklyn's leading theatrical and artistically ambitious think-tank theater ensemble, is currently seeking submissions for their fifth annual On Women Festival, July 11-31 to celebrate the lives and experiences of female-identifying artists. While submissions for their Mainstage productions have closed, the company is opening submissions today for the New Media storytelling portion of the festival.

Giving the underrepresented female voice a global artistic platform, the On Women Festival has been committed to showcasing unique works that are reflective of the social, emotional, and political challenges women have faced throughout history. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 festival adapted a successful virtual model that invited artists and audiences from all over the world to participate. Continuing to build both local and global audiences, the 2022 festival is adapting a hybrid model, offering two live Mainstage productions in their Brooklyn theater in addition to digital work, 10-25 minutes in length to represent adventurous ways to tell theatrical stories. All submitted videos will live on an online platform and be voted on by the public. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place projects, as well as for a collective curator's pick. This category welcomes artists who are collaborating from different places in the world. Submissions for consideration open March 7 and close June 26.

"This year, the On Women Festival is dedicated to the womxn-identifying people who have suffered, fought, persevered, or been lost to the unprecedented events of the last year and a half," explains festival co-producers Emilio Maxwell Cerci and Renata Soares. "From the frontline worker who worked 20 hours a day and slept in her car, to the mother, daughter, sister or friend who passed before it was their time, these are their stories," they add. "Throughout our history women have always been among the most affected by tragedy, challenge, and setbacks. Their struggles have taught us many lessons: What does it mean to identify as a woman? What challenges are inherent in that experience? What lessons can we learn from the lives of all types of women? We look forward to welcoming these stories into the festival and provide a safe space for expression, exploration and celebration."

SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Now open, the official application form for New Media Storytelling can be found HERE!

There is a $25 fee to enter, and all submission will be accepted into the festival.

Artists who are experiencing a financial hardship can contact onwomen@irondale.org.