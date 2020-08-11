InVersion Theatre Presents: INTRALIA, THE WEIRD PARK, World Premiere Audio Play And Sound Walk

The work features original music and sound design by Jordan Hall, text by Rebecca LeVine and direction by William Steinberger.

InVersion Theatre (William Steinberger, Artistic Director) will present the World Premiere of Intralia, the weird park, an outdoor, socially distanced audio play and sound walk created for Prospect Park. The work features original music and sound design by Jordan Hall, text by Rebecca LeVine and direction by William Steinberger.

Intralia, the weird park follows Eve (Marisa Brau-Reyes) and Ash (Zoe Richards), two municipal workers, as they discover a series of strange happenings in Prospect Park. Against a backdrop of environmental unrest, climate catastrophe, and supernatural mystery, audiences explore the past and future of our weird planet, and our weird park.

Intralia, the weird park is a FREE public art project. iPhone users download the app from the Apple app store. Android users visit InVersionTheatre.com to stream the app's contents.

Intralia, the weird park is a self-guided sound walk aided by GPS, experienced in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, beginning at the Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road entrance. Audiences simply arrive at this entrance, plug in their headphones and tap "play." Audiences can enjoy the experience at any time of day-there is no set start time.

Intralia, the weird park opens on Tuesday, September 1st - meaning it goes live in the App Store and on InVersionTheatre.com that date. The app is live through Sunday, October 4th. Intralia, the weird park is free but audiences can support the work by donating to InVersion at InVersionTheatre.com. The experience runs approximately forty-five minutes.

Prospect Park's Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road entrance is immediately adjacent to the MTA's Prospect Park B/Q/S stop. It is also served by B16, B41, B43 and B48 buses and is a five minute walk from the Franklin Avenue and Empire Boulevard Citi Bike stop. The Intralia, the weird park experience includes leisurely walking on both asphalt and dirt paths within the park. InVersion is

committed to making this work as accessible as possible. Contact InVersion at inversion@inversiontheatre.com for potential accommodations.

Intralia, the weird park features an original score by composer Jordan Hall. Hall's credits include performing as a soloist at The Kennedy Center, Minnesota Orchestra and Bloomington Symphony. The work features original text by Rebecca LeVine (InVersion's Or, An Astronaut Play at the Tank, The Shelter's Trapper) and direction by William Steinberger (Or, An Astronaut Play; The Amazoning Race by Gina Femia, as a Serial at the Flea).

The cast features Marisa Brau-Reyes (recurring on Billions, Law & Order: SVU), Zoe Richards (Sweat at Brooklyn College, The Read In at McCarter), with additional voice acting by Michael Calciano (Bent at Triskelion Arts Center, InVersion's Gregor), Brenda Crawley (Daughters of the Mock at Negro Ensemble Company, Breaking in the New Boss at NJ Rep) and Alejandra Venancio (I Wanna Fuck Like Romeo & Juliet at The Parsnip Ship, The Atheist's Tragedy at Red Bull Theater). It is produced by Johnny G. Lloyd (Or, An Astronaut Play, The Public's Maria Irene Fornes Marathon) and features app development by Juan José López Delgado.

Jordan Hall (Composer) is a violinist, composer, and PhD candidate. As violin soloist, he has played major halls in the US and Europe, debuting at age 13 with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra performing the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor. Other highlights include performances by invitation for a former President and First Lady, solos with the Minnesota Orchestra, Minnesota Sinfonia, and Bloomington Symphony, radio and TV broadcasts, and a performance at the Kennedy Center for the opening of a James Wyeth exhibition. Trained in a variety of genres and styles of violin playing, his debut album of jazz and blues was described by AllAboutJazz as "stirring and poignant." His current composition project, How to Listen to Machines, explores the music of machine sounds submitted from around the globe, and has been called "vibrant" and "rapturous". As a PhD Candidate at New York University, Jordan's academic work is integrally tied to his composition and performance. With a focus on sound and the words listeners use to describe it, his dissertation explores the period when these descriptions became a distinct category of writing in English literature, titled Sound Judgment: The Birth of English Music Criticism in Eighteenth- Century Britain.

Rebecca LeVine (Original Text) Rebecca LeVine has worked with InVersion since 2012, dramaturging Miss Julie, Shepard/Beckett, Owners, Mirroring Sky, Gregor, and Or, An Astronaut Play. She studied English at the University of Pennsylvania, where she also acted, directed, dramaturged, and designed for theater. She holds a Master of Arts in Performance Studies from NYU's Tisch School, where she wrote about photography and the performance of mourning and theater as labor versus theater as enchantment. Since then, she has worked primarily in publishing, moonlighting as a graphic designer. rebeccalevine.co

William Steinberger (Director) has developed new plays at Hartford Stage, the Drama League, Berkshire Theatre Group, the Wilma, 59E59, Judson Church, Jewish Plays Project, Passage Theatre, Theatre Horizon, InterAct, FGP, Uglyrhino and several universities. Will is Artistic Director/Co- founder of InVersion Theatre, which has produced eight full-length works including Johnny G. Lloyd's critically acclaimed Or, An Astronaut Play this January. Other favorite productions include

Zizi Majid's Return to Fall (Columbia), Sarah Pappalardo's Cold (Quince), Hannah Van Sciver's Marbles (FringeArts) and Fifty Days at Iliam (Greenfield Collective) and David Auburn's Proof (Neumann University). He has assistant directed for Doug Hughes, Darko Tresnjak, David Auburn, Michael Wilson, Vivienne Benesch, Kip Fagan, Lee Sunday Evans and Robert O'Hara. His dramaturgy has been featured in The Wall Street Journal. Will is a resident director at the Flea, former MTC Directing Fellow and member of the Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab. He has worked on the artistic staffs of Hartford Stage, the Wilma and Passage Theatre and recently produced Notes on My Mother's Decline for PlayCo/ABTP at NYTW Next Door. He is currently the Artistic Producer of the Jewish Plays Project. Upcoming collaborations include work with Johnny G. Lloyd, Gina Femia, Charles Gershman and Gina Stevensen at places as varied as Columbia, Nashville Rep and New Light Theatre Project. Wsteinberger.com

InVersion Theatre (Rebecca LeVine, Johnny G. Lloyd, and William Steinberger) is a New York based theatre company that excavates and liberates found and foundational texts, transforming them into raucous, unrecognizable new theatrical experiences. In January, InVersion produced its eighth production, the critically acclaimed world premiere of Johnny G. Lloyd's Or, An Astronaut Play, co- produced by the Tank. www.inversiontheatre.com

