Immersive Political Comedy CONVENTION To Get World Premiere At Brooklyn's Irondale

After three years of development, beginning immediately after the 2016 Presidential election that left the democratic constituency of the United States in a state of shock, the new immersive comedy Convention will make its world premiere this summer at Brooklyn's very own Irondale (85 S. Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217), located just steps from BAM. Convention will begin performances Friday, June 7, and play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, June 29. An opening night has been set for Thursday, June 13 at 8:00pm.

Written by playwright Danny Rocco, Convention tells the true-and-overlooked story of what went down at the 1944 Democratic National Convention; when the people's favorite - progressive incumbent Vice President Henry Wallace - was denied nomination as FDR's running mate in favor of the moderate Senator Harry Truman. Composed like an orchestral piece of music, this one-of-a-kind immersive play takes audiences behind the political veil to reveal backdoor motions, bribes, petty grievances and conflicting wants that ultimately led the 1944 Democratic delegates astray from their progressive destiny. And with a massive ensemble company of 40 actors, Convention will have audiences feeling like they stepped right onto the convention floor.

The ensemble of 40 actors, playing an array of famed politicians and delegates, will include Brandt Adams, Ashley Alvarez, Claire Anderson, Christina Botttley, Paul Blaise Corning, Charles Everett, Alaina Fargoso, Kyle Fitzpatrick, Ginnie House, Greg Hudson, Matt Hurley, Nina Kova, Micheal Leon, Kathleen Littlefield, Sue Kim Molina, Ally Musmuci, Mike Pantozzi, McLean Peterson, Kate Pulley, Jessica Rogers, Becca Schneider, Danny Serpati, Lizzie Stewart, Sarah Sutliff and Adrienne Witt. Convention will be directed by Shannon Fillion and is produced by Justin Brock Schantz and Tony Award-winning producer Joseph Longthorne (The Band's Visit). The production will feature scenic design by Taylor Friel, lighting design by Erin Feil, sound design by Megumi Katayama and costume design by Jen Raskopf.

Tickets for the world premiere of Convention are available online via OvationTix HERE by phone at (866) 811-4111. For more information about Convention and its world premiere at Irondale, please visit http://irondale.org/show-convention/.





