Immersive A CHRISTMAS CAROL Coming To Irondale

No.11 Productions is pleased to announce they will be transferring their annual holiday party retelling of Dickens' classic story to Brooklyn's acclaimed Irondale Center. The one-night-only performance is set for Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 7:30pm and will feature an afterparty concert by the Nat Osborn Band.

This production of A Christmas Carol is an immersive, interactive theatrical event devised by No.11 Productions. A festive Victorian holiday party with live music, food and drink is haunted by the ghost of Charles Dickens and transforms into an interactive retelling of this classic ghost story. Ryan Emmons (Miss Saigon, Groundhog Day, Matilda, Ghost) directs with music direction by Enrico de Trizio (Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia). Forest VanDyke* (Dog Man: The Musical, NYMF) returns as Scrooge, joined by a company of No.11 actors: Steven Conroy* (AMC's Turn), Julie Congress (The Public Theater), Alison Novelli* and Giselle Chatelain.

Inspired by the idea of family and friends singing Christmas carols around a piano, over two dozen smaller roles are offered to audience volunteers. Participation is fully optional, but the result is a group of people in a room who come out on the other side of the production, glass of punch in hand, having shared in the communal act of storytelling through Dickens' masterpiece. Where else can you live out Dickens' idea of Christmas and dance a traditional Victorian line dance? The evening culminates with a dance party performed by the Nat Osborn Band.

Founded in 2008 and comprised of 11 multidisciplinary artists, NO.11 PRODUCTIONS exists to collaboratively create, develop and tour new works and original adaptations as an ensemble. Our productions have the energy and imaginative zest of kids playing make-believe in the backyard and we invite the audience to play along. We believe in the energizing power of sharing stories full of hope and teamwork and strive to engage our audience as collaborators in the act of storytelling.

The NAT OSBORN BAND is an international touring act based in Brooklyn, New York. The band channels New York's relentless energy and their style, like the city, is an eclectic mix of influences. A heap of soul and strong doses of funk, jazz, and indie-rock are blended into an exciting and vibrant original sound. Osborn is the primary songwriter and singer but is joined by world class musicians: long time collaborator and childhood friend Dustin Carlson on guitar, Thomas Hartman on drums, and Reuben Cainer on bass guitar. Horn virtuosos Bruce Harris, Matt Garrison, and Dan Linden round out the seven-piece powerhouse ensemble. The band has been a staple at New York's top clubs for half a decade and headlined festivals across Europe. Nat Osborn Band have released three records to date, most recently the "Roam/Drifting" singles which can be found anywhere you listen to music.

A Christmas Carol will be presented on Monday, December 16 at 7:30pm at the Irondale Center (85 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217). Tickets are $30 in advance (available at www.no11productions.com/tickets) or $40 at the box office beginning 30 minutes before.





