IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT Encore Performance to Play Under St. Marks

Laurizarry will present once again IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT written by Jess Lauricello and directed by Casey Kelly. The production will be presented as an encore performance from the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Saturday, June 27 at 10:30pm.

Tickets (up to $25 on a sliding scale) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

A party seemingly thrown by no one that you definitely wouldn't have been invited to full of people that you hate, followed by eternal damnation! Come judge other people for fun. Don't worry, you totally have every right to. If I Did, You Deserved It, produced by new Gen Z theatre company Laurizarry and directed by Casey Kelly, is a new play from award-losing playwright Jess Lauricello that's probably a comedy. It was FRIGID New York's Show of the Month of June 2024, and was described as “snappy and vibrant” and “quick-witted” by Theatre Beyond Broadway.

The cast features Samson Macdermot (Rhinoceros, American Fruit), Annabella Pritchard (Meg, Hamlet), Luis Feliciano (The Climate Fables), Padraig Bond (The Climate Fables, Hamlet), Claudia Zajic (Hamlet, Everybody), Pedro Vierre (Replaced!), Kristen Hoffman (The Climate Fables), and Joe Morris (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Threepenny Opera)

The creative team includes Jess Lauricello (Playwright), Casey Kelly (Director), Laurizarry (Producer), Hunter McIlvain (Stage Manager), Jack Jewell (Lighting Designer), Jaixa Irizarry (Costume Designer), Claudia Zajic (Sound Designer), Bella Saban (Props Designer), Haley Lopes (Dramaturg), and Monika Orzelowski (Script Consultant).

Jess Lauricello (playwright) (she/they) is an NYC-based playwright, theatre director, indie theatre and film producer, dramaturg, actor, and tree-hugger who believes in you and aliens. She is the Co-Artistic Director of Laurizarry, a Gen Z theatre company making weird and subversive theatre on a dime. She writes plays and creates theatre in some sort of mad attempt to discover herself and her relationship to the world around her. She helps run and stage manages QUICK + DIRTY at Brick Aux. Some recent credits include: IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT (playwright), NARROWSBURG (stage manager), REPLACED! (playwright/director/producer), DENIZENS (producer), OPEN (producer), ZEUS IV (stage manager), PARTY TIME (director), LASAGNA (dramaturg), and SWEAT (assistant stage manager). Upcoming: OPEN by Jaixa Irizarry at The Tank in August (producer) and THE GREEN APPLE PLAY by Padraig Bond at UNDER St Marks in October (director). @jesslauricello @laurizarry

Casey Kelly (director) is a theatre artist committed to cultivating community and telling new stories. Follow them on instagram to keep up with their latest projects and soul searching: @thecaseykelly

Laurizarry is an indie theatre company founded by emerging playwright/producers Jaixa Irizarry, Jess Lauricello, and Pedro Vierre to create the next generation of theatre on a dime. They met at Hunter College when Lauricello cast Irizarry and Vierre in her production of Harold Pinter's PARTY TIME, and have chosen to work together ever since. Lauricello produced OPEN, the first workshop production of a play-in-progress written by Irizarry unabashedly and unapologetically exploring female sexuality, and this marked the beginning of a producer-writer team dedicated to uplifting, supporting, and producing new, subversive, and refreshing work from playwrights of underrepresented and marginalized groups. Since then, they have produced a staged reading of Lauricello's new play IF I DID, YOU DESERVED IT (dir. Casey Kelly) at Harvest Cyclery on a budget of nothing, followed by a sold-out production at UNDER St Marks in the Queerly Festival. Upcoming: OPEN (dir. Zoe Mintz) by Jaixa Irizarry at The Tank in the LimeFest.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

