Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IDLES Comes to the Kings Theatre This Week

The performance is on September 15th, 2022.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
IDLES Comes to the Kings Theatre This Week

Kings Theatre will welcome British rock band IDLES to Brooklyn on September 15th, 2022 at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM) in support of their critically acclaimed 2021 album CRAWLER. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/idles/.

Late one night from the driver's seat of his car, IDLES frontman Joe Talbot watched a motorcyclist race past him on the highway at nearly 130 miles an hour. The rider was inches away from crashing into Talbot's car. In that singular moment, with the fragility of life and death so blatantly on display, Talbot began to reflect on his own trajectory and chronicle the formative moments therein, both literally and metaphorically.

"I've been a car crash." he says. "Being an addict is part and parcel of who I was for years and years. Watching that motorcyclist felt like the start of a new story -- reflecting on addiction in a forgiving, empathetic and sympathetic way. Allowing yourself the room to breathe and forgive, but also taking responsibility for your actions."

These forks in the proverbial road of life, and the consequences of choosing which way to turn, form the narrative backbone of CRAWLER, the fourth IDLES album in as many years and the follow-up to 2020's "Ultra Mono," the U.K. band's first No. 1 album. If "Ultra Mono" was, in the words of guitarist Mark Bowen, "kind of like a caricature of our identity that helped us see it for all its flaws," CRAWLER is an album of reflection and healing amid a worldwide pandemic that stretched the planet's collective mental and physical health to the breaking point.

For Talbot, CRAWLER is like the character of me in the dark warmth of my addiction - a crawler, a night crawler, someone on their knees, someone praying, someone surviving. The grit of it. The weight of the world on you. All of those things is a 'crawler.'"

Indeed, on CRAWLER, those stories run the gamut from literal car crashes (the dark, tense opener "MTT 420 RR," "Car Crash") and dancing with random Spanish men in futile late-night attempts to keep the party going at the club ("When the Lights Come On"), to aspirational tales of working hard, setting goals and seeing them through to fruition, no matter how insurmountable they may seem ("Crawl!," "The Beachland Ballroom," an honest-to-goodness soul song featuring a gorgeous, gripping vocal performance from Talbot).

IDLES albums have always been anchored by these overarching themes and concepts. But the ability of the band (which also includes guitarist Lee Kiernan, drummer Jon Beavis and bassist Adam Devonshire) to juxtapose beauty and rage with humor and drama has never felt more satisfying than on CRAWLER. To hear Talbot command the listener to "shake your tiny tushy" on "The New Sensation," compare a mangled motorcyclist to a "jelly roll" dessert on "MTT 420 RR" or appropriate text messages from his former drug dealer to be screamed as lyrics on "Wizz" is almost like hearing IDLES for the first time all over again.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


BAM/Next Wave 2022 Opens With Belgium Theater Collective FC Bergman In Its US DebutBAM/Next Wave 2022 Opens With Belgium Theater Collective FC Bergman In Its US Debut
September 12, 2022

Anarchistic Belgian theater collective FC Bergman opens Next Wave 2022, and makes its bold US debut with 300 el x 50 el x 30 el (pronounced 300 el by 50 el by 30 el), a production described as “bold” and “a visual feast” (The Stage).
Brooklyn Tavern Theater to Revive Dan Furman's IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE Musical in OctoberBrooklyn Tavern Theater to Revive Dan Furman's IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE Musical in October
September 12, 2022

Brooklyn Tavern Theater will revive Dan Furman's immersive musical event, IMPOSSIBLE BUT TRUE. This original 'tavern musical' will tour the Brooklyn and New York areas with an opening run at the historic The Old Stone House, 336 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY @ 7:30 pm on October 14 & 15; 28 & 29.
On Stage at Kingsborough Announces 2022-2023 SeasonOn Stage at Kingsborough Announces 2022-2023 Season
September 12, 2022

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, has announced its 2022-2023 season featuring world class artists from around the globe. On Stage At Kingsborough brings unparalleled performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with an eclectic roster of leading artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming.
Brooklyn Ballet Keeps Brooklyn Dancing With A Spectacular 20th Anniversary SeasonBrooklyn Ballet Keeps Brooklyn Dancing With A Spectacular 20th Anniversary Season
September 9, 2022

Brooklyn Ballet, a unique and interdisciplinary dance company that confronts convention and defies expectation, announces their 20th Anniversary season of performance, community, education, and collaboration.
Pianist Chelsea Randall to Launch AMERICAN MAVERICKS Project Celebrating Modern Black American ComposersPianist Chelsea Randall to Launch AMERICAN MAVERICKS Project Celebrating Modern Black American Composers
September 9, 2022

Pianist Chelsea Randall will present the New York launch concert and live recording session of American Mavericks, her ongoing performance, commissioning and research project dedicated to new and rarely heard solo piano repertoire by modern Black American Composers, on Sunday, November 6, 7:30pm, at Scholes Street Studio in Brooklyn, NY.