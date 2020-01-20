Green Space Has Released Their February Schedule

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this September. Take Root will present an evening of work by PROJECT 44 and Annalee Traylor on February 7th and 8th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on February 9th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 11th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 14 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

About the Work

Take Root

February 7th and 8th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

PROJECT 44 will present an all male Boléro as well as premier of their dance film #boyswearpink, an anti-bullying PSA. Established in 2010, PROJECT 44 is an all male dance company led by Gierre J. Godley based in Queens, NY. With a visceral approach, the company strives to erase preconceived notions of the male performer. Since inception, PROJECT 44 has toured to numerous national venues (NYC, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Arkansas, Chicago, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, and more) as well as international venues (Cuba, Madrid, Barcelona, Montreal, Manchester, Leicester, Berlin). The company also prides itself on community initiative efforts by way of its programming, T.E.A.M., The C Micheal Tidwell NEXT Scholarship, BANDChicago, and the NYC Youth Dance Festival. #boyswearpink is supported, in part, by The Puffin Foundation.

Annalee Traylor will present four works at Take Root. "the sheen" is a vibrantly witty dance-theatre work that dives head first into the zany world of five eccentric characters, highlighting the juxtaposition of their interactions versus their own individual desires. "romp" is a contemporary take on the classic hoedown. "copp(her)" is a stark contemporary ballet pas de deux with an industrial feel. Rounding out the program is Traylor's vivid "the blvd". Dancers for these performances: Marlaina Reigelsberger, Hank Hunter, Emily Diers, Ian Spring, Allie Kronick, Emma Lalor, Lloyd Boyd, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Omar Roman De Jesus, Amanda Summer, Abigail Kelvas, with music by Ethel, Amon Tobin, Peppino Gagliardi, Carlo Savino, Federico Polito, and Esquivel.

About the Artists

Take Root February Artists

Gierre J. Godley is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher currently living in NYC. He began is training in Arkansas under the direction of C. Michael Tidwell and Arleen Sugano. Gierre has also had the privilege of training at the Ailey School and Millikin University (BS Biology, Dance Minor). He has been on faculty at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (LA), Fancy Feet Dance Studio (Bronx), the Centre for the DansArts (Arkansas), and is currently a Adjunct Professor at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale. As a choreographer Gierre has created works for The Steffi Nossen Dance Company, The Ailey School, Threads Dance Projects, and the Tidwell Project Dance Ensemble. In 2010, Gierre created PROJECT 44, an all male troupe dedicated to showcasing the beauty of male artistry throughout the arts. The group has performed in various national and international venues. www.project44dance.org

Annalee Traylor is an NYC based creator/choreographer who's live work has been presented in Los Angeles, NYC, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Texas, and Rotterdam, Netherlands, and her films have been shown in Seattle, Brooklyn, Rome, Minnesota, and at the American Dance Festival. An alumni of Point Park, she has taught master classes throughout the United States, at numerous summer intensives, and been on faculty at schools on the east and west coasts. She has been commissioned by Periapsis Music and Dance, Texture Contemporary Ballet, REED Dance, Infra Dance Company of Carnegie Mellon, Point Park University's International Summer Dance, Montclair High School Dance Company, and Dance Canvas for their 10th anniversary season. Ms. Traylor was a Terra Nova Choreographic resident in Los Angeles and also chosen for the Emerging Artist Residency with Periapsis Music and Dance.This past fall, her work was presented at the iconic 38th Battery Dance Festival in NYC and at The Dance Gallery Festival in both NYC and Texas. She was also in residency at Highways Performance Space in Santa Monica creating and premiering a new work. Most recently, her work won the outstanding choreography award at the Youth America Grand Prix regionals. www.annaleetraylor.com

...a vibrant blast of color and wit...

--Nichelle Suzanne Strzepek, The Dance Dish

Fertile Ground February Artists

MHR Dance Collective

LBDance

Maya Simone

Paul Giarratano

Phoebe Ballard + Natalie Stehly

Arsenal Movement Dance Project

February 9th

7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org





