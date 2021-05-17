Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exquisite Corpse Company Will Extend Performances Of ZOETROPE

The production has added additional shows May 27-June 20.

May. 17, 2021  
Exquisite Corpse Company Will Extend Performances Of ZOETROPE

Exquisite Corpse Company will extend performances for their World Premiere of Zoetrope, written by ECC writers-in-residence Elinor T Vanderburg, Leah Barker, and Emily Krause, directed by Porcia Lewis and Tess Howsam.

The production, which originally began performances on May 1st and was slated to run through May 23rd, has added additional shows May 27-June 20 with performances on Thursday and Friday at 5pm, 5:45pm, 6:30pm, 8pm, 8:45pm & 9:30pm; Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm.

The show is being presented LIVE with socially distanced seating for a limited audience at 134 Vanderbilt Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205, Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/exquisite-corpse-company-presents-zoetrope-tickets-151079377485. The performance runs approximately 35 minutes, with no intermission.

Two people, a fish, a New York City apartment on top of a trailer bed, and you. Exquisite Corpse Company presents you with an interactive, immersive living diorama of 2020. Over the course of 35 minutes, the audience experiences an interactive, COVID-19 safe, live performance, and plays a role in dictating the way the story plays out. Linking moments of connection and loneliness with a surrealist twist, audience members peer inside a living room that is equal parts familiar and absurd as they experience a living room drama unlike any they've seen before.

The rotating cast features Jules Forsberg-Lary (Tampon Rock on iHeart Radio), Leana Gardella (The Lehman Trilogy at Park Avenue Armory), Vanessa Lynah (Trouble In Mind: A Celebration of Black Playwrights with The Barrow Group), and Starr Kirkland (TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever at JACK). The creative team includes Designer Emily Addision, COVID Consultant Zachry J Bailey, Intimacy Director Daniella Caggiano, Designer Dominica Montoya, Carpenter Sean McGrath, Lighting Designer Krista Smith, Costume Designer Matsy Stinson, Interactive Device Inventor Jesse Vance, and Sound Designer Ran Xia. The production Stage Manager is Allie Marotta.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories
WWTNS? To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts Photo

WWTNS? To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

André De Shields, Mary Beth Peil, Reed Birney, and More Join The Assembly for Virut Photo

André De Shields, Mary Beth Peil, Reed Birney, and More Join The Assembly for Virutal Telethon

Bang On A Can Announces Marathon Of Song Coming in June Photo

Bang On A Can Announces Marathon Of Song Coming in June

The 24th BROOKLYN FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup Photo

The 24th BROOKLYN FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup


More Hot Stories For You

  • Bernadette Peters and Tim McGraw Join Season Lineup at The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts
  • OKC Rep Selects Kelly Kerwin as New Artistic Director After National Search
  • Northern Oklahoma College Theatre Professor Arrested on Charges of Sexual Abuse
  • 3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Season 3: UNKNOWN