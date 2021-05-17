Exquisite Corpse Company Will Extend Performances Of ZOETROPE

Exquisite Corpse Company will extend performances for their World Premiere of Zoetrope, written by ECC writers-in-residence Elinor T Vanderburg, Leah Barker, and Emily Krause, directed by Porcia Lewis and Tess Howsam.

The production, which originally began performances on May 1st and was slated to run through May 23rd, has added additional shows May 27-June 20 with performances on Thursday and Friday at 5pm, 5:45pm, 6:30pm, 8pm, 8:45pm & 9:30pm; Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm.

The show is being presented LIVE with socially distanced seating for a limited audience at 134 Vanderbilt Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205, Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/exquisite-corpse-company-presents-zoetrope-tickets-151079377485. The performance runs approximately 35 minutes, with no intermission.

Two people, a fish, a New York City apartment on top of a trailer bed, and you. Exquisite Corpse Company presents you with an interactive, immersive living diorama of 2020. Over the course of 35 minutes, the audience experiences an interactive, COVID-19 safe, live performance, and plays a role in dictating the way the story plays out. Linking moments of connection and loneliness with a surrealist twist, audience members peer inside a living room that is equal parts familiar and absurd as they experience a living room drama unlike any they've seen before.

The rotating cast features Jules Forsberg-Lary (Tampon Rock on iHeart Radio), Leana Gardella (The Lehman Trilogy at Park Avenue Armory), Vanessa Lynah (Trouble In Mind: A Celebration of Black Playwrights with The Barrow Group), and Starr Kirkland (TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever at JACK). The creative team includes Designer Emily Addision, COVID Consultant Zachry J Bailey, Intimacy Director Daniella Caggiano, Designer Dominica Montoya, Carpenter Sean McGrath, Lighting Designer Krista Smith, Costume Designer Matsy Stinson, Interactive Device Inventor Jesse Vance, and Sound Designer Ran Xia. The production Stage Manager is Allie Marotta.