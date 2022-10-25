Eva Reign, Basit & More to Join THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW Debut Episode

Eva Reign (Billy Porter's Anything's Possible, Vice's Transnational) will join host and creator of THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW, Junior Mintt at the premiere episode taping this November in Brooklyn. Actor and journalist Reign will be joined by musical artists Basit and MERLOT and actor and comedian Denise Manning (What to Send Up, For the Boys). The premiere episode of THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW will feature interviews, drag, sketch comedy, musical performances and be recorded in front of a live audience. The live taping will be held at The Bell House on Thursday, November 3rd; doors open at 7:00 PM and taping begins at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $25.

THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW is a new late show experience centering drag legend, Trans activist and professional businesswoman, Junior Mintt. THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW is reclaiming its time and is taking its spot in the late show game. Featuring a company of Queer, Black and baddie creatives coming together to flip the script on the late night genre and pay tribute to the camp faves that paved the way. Each episode of THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW will feature its own queer combination of gut-busting sketches, juicy games, moving and memeable interview segments, jaw-dropping drag performances and a WHOLE lot of ass. Watch your back, James Corden, Junior's coming for ya!

The all-Black and all-Queer writers room of THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW includes Dondré Taylor-Stewart (Marvel's Runaways, Turnt), Ashley Dixon (The Groundlings, The Ashley Show), Wesley Olivier Graham Garlington aka Klondyke (Takes the Take, The Hang), Lovingkindness (Raising Dion, Pose, Send Help) and Michael Love Michael ("To Build A House", "XO"). The series is produced by co-creator SRĐA (NUBIA, Theater for One), Dominique Bañas (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Em Newman (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

Built around the belief that a chair at the table should be built before waiting to be offered, THE JUNIOR MINTT SHOW is proud to be independently produced and community driven. A gag-worthy raffle featuring community sponsors: Ursula, ISLY, HOMOCO, The Gumbo, Prince Peacock, Zaddy Earth, Dyke Beer and Essentially Charlie will be held at the live episode taping, in addition to photo opportunities, stand up comedy and more. Please put your hands together for the new ass of late night!

The Bell House, 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11215

To purchase tickets to the 8PM Show: wwww.thejuniorminttshow.com

Follow them at @juniorminttshow

Junior Mintt

is a drag artist, business owner, and motivational speaker based in Brooklyn. She is a proud Black Transwoman out to show how Mintty the world can be with a little kindness, empathy, and a strong Black, Trans, Queer perspective. She is the creator of Mintty Makeup, one of the first Black Trans Makeup lines. Mintty Makeup has been featured in Buzzfeed, Paper Magazine, and Vogue Beauty. Junior has been featured in Vogue, The CUT, ID, and GAYLETTER for the work she does not only on the stage, but also in the community. She's a co-host of the Brooklyn Liberation March and the creator and producer of "In Living Color," a drag variety show operating for 3 years, showcasing the talents of the Black, Brown and Trans community members. Junior Mintt has brought to life her message of Black Transpower through her comedic, thought-provoking drag performances all over NYC. Whether it's a stage, a classroom or a runway, when you see Junior Mintt, you'll leave feeling motivated and embraced.