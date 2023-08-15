Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Kings Theatre Next Month

For one night only, world-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall will take the stage at Kings Theatre, speaking about her work and life and answering audience questions on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., Doors Open at 2:00 p.m.



Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Dr. Goodall is known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, which forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the rest of the animal kingdom. This transformative research continues today as the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in the world. Jane's work builds on scientific innovations, growing a lifetime of advocacy, including trailblazing efforts through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through JGI's Roots & Shoots program.



Today, Jane connects with worldwide audiences in person and through 'Virtual Jane,’ Including remote and live, sold-out lectures, recordings, and her podcast, the "Jane Goodall Hopecast." Jane received the Templeton Prize recently, and her latest book, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times," was published. Inspired by Jane's life, in 2023, the Apple TV+ "Jane" Garcia series was launched to connect young people globally with their ability to make a difference through programs like Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots. Additionally, "Jane Goodall's Reasons for Hope" IMAX film premiered in Spring 2023 in dozens of venues across North America with a future global footprint. Jane is a worldwide icon spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact to create a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.



Tickets to see Jane Goodall for a talk and Q&A go On-Sale Friday, August 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.



AGES & ADVISORIES: No children under 5 allowed.