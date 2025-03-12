Dialogue With Three Chords Continues Deluxe Reissue Series Of Plays For Spring 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dialogue with Three Chords will launch their Spring 2025 season with their Deluxe reissue series of plays. The first of these feature author H.P. Lovecraft and his time living in Brooklyn paired with a new play set in Providence, Rhode Island, where Lovecraft also lived.

Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the show starts at 8pm on Thursday, March 27th at the Tom Kane Theatre in Brooklyn's Industry City at 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232. First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix

No one will be turned away who is unable to pay. The Spring season of D3C is presented by BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE), and continues the 14th year of original indie theater from D3C. Each performance features a deluxe reissue: one play drawn from the previous 13 seasons along with "B-Sides," which are new plays written as a companion piece to the older work. The performance dates for the Spring 2025 season are: March 27th, April 24th, May 24th, and June 26th.

The March 27th show features "Lovecraft in Brooklyn" which debuted October 2012 at Mr. Dennehy's Irish Pub. "Lovecraft in Brooklyn" is a fictionalized account of H.P. Lovecraft's disastrous marriage to Sonia Greene during his brief time in Brooklyn. The new play, "We Are Providence" finds four patients in the day room of a Rhode Island mental institution opining on the occult roots of America.

On April 24th, the series continues with "I have Known Many Grim and Loveless Gods." Originally presented in October 2019 at Von Wine Bar, this play finds "Conan the Barbarian" creator Robert E. Howard on the last day of his life reckoning with his creations and his mother's illness.

"I have Known Many Grim and Loveless Gods" will be reissued along with the new plays: "I Died Yesterday," which explores the role of women in pulp stories and "A Dream of Rain and the History of the Gun," a monologue from a pulp era vigilante.

On May 24th, the group revisits "For the Love of Hopeless Causes" with two new plays. Originally presented in May of 2018, "For the Love of Hopeless Causes" tells the story of a battalion of Irish soldiers who join up with the Mexican army during the Mexican-American War.

On June 26th, D3C draws their 14th season to a close with "Only in Sonnets" paired with a new work in celebration of Pride month. Originally presented in April of 2023 at Von Wine Bar, "Only in Sonnets" explores the relationship between Michelangelo and his true love Tommaso dei Cavalieri through poems and letters. The play centers on this chaste love affair that began the same year that their love was declared a sin punishable by death.

Each night also includes a "liner notes" presentation from Gracia discussing the background, historical context, and process behind the plays.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

brooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism brooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. brooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

