DAMBUDZO by Nora Chipaumir and More Set for BAM Fall 2025 Season

BAM has revealed its programming for Fall 2025 and Next Wave…an expansive slate of dance, music, theater, visual art, family events, holiday fare, and more.



This year’s Next Wave features iconic artists who BAM has celebrated many times over, along with newer talents whose work will define the decades to come. By showcasing local, national, and global creators’ genre-spanning works, Next Wave offers a panoramic view of contemporary innovation—and illuminates the shared inspirations and aspirations that bring artists and audiences together. Dambudzo by nora chipaumire kicks off this year’s Next Wave in October followed by Natalia Lafourcade, Eiko Otake and Wen Hui’s What Is War, Caroline Guiela Nguyen’s LACRIMA, Richard Move’s Martha@BAM—The 1963 Interview, Juliana F. May’s Optimistic Voices, Andrea Voets’ FOR REAL, Hanif Abdurraqib’s poetry series I Guess It Was My Destiny To Live So Long, Leslie Cuyjet’s For All Your Life, Richard Foreman’s What to wear, and a season-long exhibition, Franklin Furnace’s 50th Anniversary, which celebrates the revered avant-garde collective’s contributions over the past five decades.



Alongside Next Wave, BAM will present talks and film screenings that uplift new and refreshed works from Arundhati Roy, Linton Kwesi Johnson, and Peter Brook.



In a holiday performance like no other, the season includes an extraordinary opportunity to experience William Christie / Les Arts Florissants’ Messe de Minuit and Pastorale de Noël.



Rounding out the season are the annually anticipated BAMboo!, the Best of BAMkids Film Festival, and a film program featuring eclectic repertory screenings and series alongside new releases.



Fall programs

Sep 10....Mother Mary Comes to Me, Arundhati Roy in conversation w/ Imani Perry (Talk)

Sep 18....New 8K restoration of Peter Brook’s The Mahabharata (Film)

Sep 20....Linton Kwesi Johnson: Dread Beat an Blood (Film /Talk)



Next Wave

Oct 8—9................nora chipaumire’s Dambudzo (Dance)

Oct 11....................Natalia Lafourcade’s Cancionera (Music)

Oct 21—25............Eiko Otake and Wen Hui’s What Is War (Dance)

Oct 22 & 24—26....Caroline Guiela Nguyen’s LACRIMA (Theater)

Oct 28—Nov 1.......Richard Move’s Martha@BAM—The 1963 Interview (Dance/Theater)

Nov 5—8 ..............Juliana F. May’s Optimistic Voices (Dance/Music)

Nov 18—22...........Hanif Abdurraqib’s I Guess It Was My Destiny To Live So Long, a poetry

series honoring the legacy of June Jordan (Various)

Nov 19—23...........Andrea Voets’ FOR REAL (Theater/Music)

Dec 3—7...............Leslie Cuyjet’s For All Your Life (Dance/Film/Theater)

Jan 15—17............Richard Foreman’s What to wear (Theater/Music/Opera) presented as part

of Prototype 2026

Oct 22—Jan 17.....Franklin Furnace’s 50th Anniversary (Visual Art/Performance Art)



Holiday

Dec 4—6...............Les Arts Florissants’ Messe de Minuit and Pastorale de Noël (Music)



