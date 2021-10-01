D. Woods Announces Concert at Brooklyn Music Kitchen

ARTIFICATION and WoodGrane Entertainment will present D.WOODS: Live In Brooklyn on October 16th at Brooklyn Music Kitchen. The songstress returns to the New York stage to perform new music, some of her most favored songs, and other audience favorites.

Widely known for her contributions as a former member of the record-breaking, multi-platinum pop group, Danity Kane, she is equally respected for her work in theater, film, and television.

Woods attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and graduated from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. Her credits include the Off-Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's famed FOR COLORED GIRLS...at New York's Public Theater, HOLLA IF YA HEAR ME directed by Kenny Leon, and PRUIENCE at The Guggenheim Museum.

As the founder WoodGrane Entertainment, she collaborates domestically and internationally with other creatives across various art forms. In 2011, she released her inaugural solo EP, The Gray Area with My Favorite Color vol 1 following in 2012. Features include Rick Ross, Paul Wall, Cakes da Killa, and producers Tepr Ace Harris. She actively collaborates with her sister Shanel aka "SNL" of Young Money /Cash Money Records and their collective of female artists known as Project Girls Club. Audiences can now watch D. Woods on the ALLBLK series STUCK WITH YOU.

Performance Details:

Venue: Brooklyn Music Kitchen - 177 Vanderbilt Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11216

Date: October 16, 2021

Time: 8pm and 10pm (2 Sets)

Tickets are available here: https://bit.ly/DWoodsatBMK