Comedians From Late Night With Seth Meyers, High Maintenance & More Announced At WALT

Sep. 13, 2019  

Comedians Luke Mones (Comedy Central), Jo Firestone (Late Night With Seth Meyers), Fumi Abe (Asian, Not Asian), and Tessa Skara (High Maintenance) perform at "WALT", a comedy show at Union Hall in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 7:30pm.

WALT is your new favorite comedy show named after a character from an early 2000s television show. Every month WALT hosts a stacked line up of comics with fresh sets that will leave you screaming: WAAAALT?! Hosted by Tracy Soren, Angela Palladino, and Julian Edward Williams.

Sunday* September 22 * 7:30 PM * Union Hall (702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215). For more information visit: https://www.unionhallny.com/e/walt-69902990727/. Ticket price: $8-$10



