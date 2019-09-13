Comedians From Late Night With Seth Meyers, High Maintenance & More Announced At WALT

Comedians Luke Mones (Comedy Central), Jo Firestone (Late Night With Seth Meyers), Fumi Abe (Asian, Not Asian), and Tessa Skara (High Maintenance) perform at "WALT", a comedy show at Union Hall in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 7:30pm.

WALT is your new favorite comedy show named after a character from an early 2000s television show. Every month WALT hosts a stacked line up of comics with fresh sets that will leave you screaming: WAAAALT?! Hosted by Tracy Soren, Angela Palladino, and Julian Edward Williams.

Sunday* September 22 * 7:30 PM * Union Hall (702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215). For more information visit: https://www.unionhallny.com/e/walt-69902990727/. Ticket price: $8-$10





