Colby Smith Brings Solo Comedy Show SLEEPING GIANT To Brooklyn

Join comedian Colby Smith as he brings his first solo hour of comedy SLEEPING GIANT to the New York City stage. The multifaceted extravaganza features a combination of stand-up, storytelling, and songs by one of Brooklyn's most dynamic young voices. Journey with the comedian whom a particularly mean 5-year-old once called "a stranger to most people" as he navigates the travails of modern life, such as the never-ending quest for health insurance, Jimmy Buffett's mysterious hold on his imagination, and accidentally receiving a series of graphic sexts from the father of a child he was babysitting.

Guitarist Matt Strickland will accompany the musical numbers. The show will also feature performances by New York comedy mainstays Sam Taggart (HBO's Los Espookys, Comedy Central Clusterfest), Juliet Prather (MTV), and Tim Keck (TBS, Travel Channel). If you're eager for a night of comedy that does not include rants about how millennials have ruined the country with absurd notions like "feminism" and "fair wages," and instead focuses on fun things like "gossip" and "going to the beach," then COLBY SMITH: SLEEPING GIANT is for you!

Performance location: Friends and Lovers 641 Classon Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238 SUBWAY: A/C to Franklin Av

Performance date: SAT 6/15 @ 8:00pm

COLBY SMITH: SLEEPING GIANT features Colby Smith and was directed by Trevor Lyon. Colby Smith is a Brooklyn-based comedian who has appeared on MTV's 420 Theater, IFC's Comedy Crib, Funny or Die, and the Travel Channel. He co-hosts the monthly stand-up showcase Knapsack at Crystal Lake Bar in Williamsburg and hosts the weekly talk show Young Person's Radio on Radio Free Brooklyn every Sunday morning at 10. His web series "David Lynch Ruins..." won the 2018 Channel 101 Channy Award for Best Show. He has performed at the Out of Bounds Festival, the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival, the Del Close Marathon, and many more. Trevor Lyon is a comedian and filmmaker who currently serves as Technical Director at College Humor. He also co-hosts the monthly short film festival 'Channel 101 NY,' which ran for eight years at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre East Village and now resides at the Spectacle Theater in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.





