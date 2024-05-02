Chelsea Handler Brings LITTLE BIG BITCH TOUR to Kings Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY nominated comedian, television host, six time best-selling author and advocate Chelsea Handler will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on her highly-acclaimed Little Big Bitch Tour on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8pm EST.

﻿Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10am ET, with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, April 30 at 10am ET. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/chelsea-handler/.

The Little Big Bitch Tour gives fans a retrospective look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love. This run follows her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour which saw her perform over 115 shows in over 90 markets during the last year & a half and garnered her a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way. The Vaccinated & Horny Tour marked Handler's return to standup after a six-year hiatus, reminding her of her love of the craft; it was also taped for Handler's new special, Revolution, now available for streaming on Netflix.

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six New York Times best-selling books, five of which have reached #1, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me.

In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special Revolution. Handler also made two celebrated, back-to-back turns as host of the Critics’ Choice awards in 2023 and again in 2024. Handler is currently on her stand-up tour, Little Big Bitch.

Play Broadway Games