Center For Performance Research Announces 2025 Spring Season

Center for Performance Research has announced its 2025 Spring Season of public programs featuring performances, installations, workshops, symposia, and special events with CPR resident artists and an expansive network of artists, organizations, and guest curators, as well as two Spring 2025 Technical Residencies.

“This spring at CPR, artists are creating intimate containers to research, strategize, spiral, process, record, and embrace our present ruination,” says Anna Muselmann, CPR Programs Manager. “Through private recording sessions, peep shows, fitness parodies, unruly puppetry, wormholes, and more, artists this season explore vulnerability and risk, collapse and contradiction, intimacy and humility, healing and mourning, and the agony and the ecstasy of being an intuitive, erotic, embodied human being.”

Public program series all begin with the word “OPEN” – capturing the ethos of CPR as a space that is expansive, accessible, and porous – including OPEN AiR, a flexible platform for resident artists to share their current practice; OPEN LAB, bridging the theoretical and the practical with opportunities for learning and creative exchange; OPEN STUDIOS, providing an informal setting for experimentation and critical feedback, organized by guest curators; and OPEN DOOR, encapsulating various collaborations and cross-pollinations with organizations, collectives, and artists in the CPR community.

With CPR Artists-in-Residence (AiRs) forming a central part of public programs, the 2025 Spring Season will feature OPEN AiR presentations across multimedia performance, symposia, and erotic puppetry with 2024 AiR Dorchel Haqq, and Spring 2025 Technical Residents Jen Rosenblit and Simone Aughterlony and Pussypaws Puppetry; and OPEN LAB programs with 2025 AiRs on choreic poetry and oral tradition with Latif Askia Ba, therapy, race, and anxiety with Kyle b. Co, effigy and mourning with Yiwei Lu, intimacy, glory, and humiliation with Kat Sotelo, and the splintering of our virtual selves with 2024 AiR Alex Rodabaugh.

Additional 2025 Spring Season programs include OPEN STUDIOS organized by guest curators Nico Cabalquinto, Johann Diedrick, Joanna Kotze, and in partnership with Abrons Arts Center; and OPEN DOOR programs exploring possession, demons, money, god, and existential dread in Healing is Over with River L. Ramirez, and fitness, humor, clumsiness, and archive in Comedy Pilates with Amelia Heintzelman.

Alongside the 2025 Spring Season, CPR is thrilled to support two week-long Technical Residencies (closed to the public) with Jen Rosenblit and Simone Aughterlony who will research their new work The Dumps, a performance surrounding architectural decay and ruinophilia, or the love of ruins; and with Pussypaws Puppetry who will devise a new work and invite their inclusive roster of artists with and without disabilities to bring to life a vaudevillian celebration of eroticism, creativity, and connection for all.

All 2025 Spring Season programs are free or ‘pay what you can' with a free option and take place at CPR's fully-accessible venue at 361 Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, aside from the symposium organized by Jen Rosenblit and Simone Aughterlony on March 22, which will take place off-site at The Invisible Dog Art Center at 51 Bergen Street in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. Tickets for all 2025 Spring Season programs are available on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/cc/cpr-2025-spring-season-4066863, and a full calendar of events at CPR is available at www.cprnyc.org/event-calendar.

