Center For Performance Research Announces 2021 Artists-in-Residence and Technical Resident

Center for Performance Research (CPR) has announced its 2021 Artists-in-Residence (AiRs) and Technical Resident.

After careful consideration, given the impacts of COVID-19 on CPR and our 2020 AiRs, CPR has invited the full 2020 AiR cohort to continue their residency for an additional year into 2021. The 2020/2021 CPR Artists-in-Residence are J. Bouey, mayfield brooks, cruz control collective, Parijat Desai, Stuart B Meyers, Christopher "Unpezverde" Núñez, Londs Reuter, Nami Yamamoto, and Lu Yim.

CPR's Artist-in-Residence (AiR) Program seeks to support a wide range of artists, from emerging choreographers to established companies, working within various perspectives of contemporary dance and performance. Starting with the 2020 cohort, in an effort to create a more inclusive and equitable selection process, AiRs apply through an open call, and are selected by a peer artist committee. With this approach, CPR aspires to increase visibility, opportunities, and resources for a more diverse range of artists in the field. AiRs receive a $1,000 stipend, advance booking for CPR's studios, up to 150 hours of subsidized rehearsal hours, and opportunities to share their current practice through CPR's public programming. CPR has hosted over 75 AiRs since the program was established in 2012, including Sidra Bell, Mariana Valencia, Emily Wexler, Jillian Peña, Moriah Evans, Kyle Marshall, Leslie Cuyjet, Jordan Demetrius Lloyd, and many others.

CPR's 2021 Technical Resident is Ni'Ja Whitson, who will be in residence in spring 2021 to work on technical production elements for a new work, set to premiere in NYC in fall 2021.

CPR's Technical Residency focuses on experimentation and collaboration during mid- and late-stages of the development of new work. Technical residents receive a $1,000 stipend, uninterrupted use of the CPR's Large Studio for one week, access to CPR's technical equipment, consultations with production and program staff, and the option to present work at the culmination of their residency. Established in 2016, CPR's Technical Residency has previously hosted Dean Moss, Big Dance Theater, Jonathan González, Parijat Desai, Sacha Yanow, Kaneza Schaal, Tatyana Tenenbaum, and Median Movement.

CPR Artists-in-Residence and Technical Residents have the opportunity to engage with the public through presentations of in-progress or fully-produced work, as well as through CPR's signature programs such as Sunday Salon, Performance Philosophy Reading Group, and Open Studios, providing multiple platforms to share artistic research and process with CPR's larger community. Upcoming programming at CPR will center on its AiRs and Technical Residents, providing context for how artists are making work right now. CPR's spring 2021 season of programming will be announced soon.