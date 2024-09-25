Cast Set for Julia May Jonas' A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN at The Bushwick Starr

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bushwick Starr will open the first Season in our new theater with the world premiere of A WOMAN AMONG WOMEN by Julia May Jonas (Your Own Personal Exegesis at LCT3, New York Times Editor's Pick debut novel, Vladimir), directed by Sarah Hughes (Daphne by Renae Simone Jarrett at LCT3, Galatea by MJ Kaufman at Brooklyn Bridge Park), and co-produced with New Georges (HILMA at the Wilma, Grief Hotel at The Public).

Part of Jonas’s All Long True American Stories (a cycle of five “response plays” which reimagine five canonical 20th-Century male-experience plays for other people, mostly women), A Woman Among Women takes on Arthur Miller’s All My Sons—challenging the audience to participate in the making of a tragic hero, experience her Aristotelian fall from grace, and interrogate the meaning of collective catharsis.

The production features (in alphabetical order):

Brittany K. Allen as CHRISTINE

Gabriel Brown as ROY

Annie Fang as RIDA/TRISHA

Zoë Geltman as GRACE

Hannah Heller as SARAH

LUCY KAMINSKY as TAMMY

Drew Lewis as LANE

Maria-Christina Oliveras as TINA

Dee Pelletier as CLEO



Creative team: Scenic Designer: Brittany Vasta; Costume Designer: Wendy Yang, Lighting Designer: Masha Tsimring, Sound Designer: Jordan McCree, Stage Manager: Siena Yusi, Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Orttung, Assistant Director: Noah Latty

Line Producer: Lucy Powis

Comments