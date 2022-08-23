CPR – Center For Performance Research Announces 2022 Fall Season

Center for Performance Research, which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art, has announced its 2022 Fall Season of public programs and residencies. The season features new and in-process work by CPR Artists-in-Residence, and a wide range of artists, collectives, curators, and organizers.

"This fall at CPR, artists are slowing down to find greater intimacy with their practice," says Alexandra Rosenberg, CPR's Executive Director, "offering public investigations that prioritize stillness and exchange, and environments intended to be occupied for longer durations of time. Programs this season are conceived in response to calls for interrogation, investigation, imagination, and questioning, where CPR can collaborate with artists to create organic and open-ended formats to share their artistic process in an ever-evolving world."

New work and research by CPR 2022 Artists-in-Residence includes work at various stages of development under CPR's resident artist-focused Sunday Salon series by ryen heart, Jessie Young, and Justin Cabrillos; a co-presentation with TheREDprojectNYC featuring the work of Johnnie Cruise Mercer; Performance Philosophy Reading Group with Ogemdi Ude, Ayano Elson, and Star Mitchell; a workshop approaching the body from a sculptural lens with Doménica García, who also curates an Open Studios program around multidisciplinary, experimental practices; and a trick lasso workshop with Symara Johnson.

Additional programs include the highly anticipated line-up for Fall Movement, after a competitive open call, peer-reviewed selection process, with work by Karen Bernard, Barnett Cohen, Cayleen Del Rosario, Muyassar Kurdi, Estrellx Supernova, and Blake Worthey. Two performance exhibitions this season include a project by over 15 multidisciplinary artists, using movement, vocalizations, and carpentry, under the direction of marion spencer; and a Listening Installation of imagined dances by Londs Reuter and marion storm. In addition, Tei Blow curates an Open Studios program; David Lee Sierra hosts a virtual Performance Philosophy Reading Group; and CPR hosts a co-presentation with ISSUE Project Room and Harvestworks Digital Media Arts Center.



CPR has invited Up Until Now Collective as the Fall 2022 Technical Resident, providing one uninterrupted week in the Large Studio with access to CPR's robust technical inventory, culminating in a co-presentation, UP UNTIL NOW: midair for some time, featuring wearable haptics technology provided by Music: Not Impossible.

All of CPR's 2022 Fall Season programs are free or 'pay what you can' with a free option, and take place at CPR's fully-accessible venue at 361 Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, aside from three virtual gatherings of Performance Philosophy Reading Group. CPR continues to prioritize the health and safety of its community, requiring all artists, visitors, and staff on site to be fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 with a vaccine booster, if eligible, and to wear masks during performances. CPR's 2022 Fall Season is organized by Alexandra Rosenberg, Executive Director and Regine Pieters, Programs Manager.

Please find a full schedule and program details for the 2022 Fall Season on the press release attached.

A full calendar of events at CPR is also available at www.cprnyc.org/event-calendar.