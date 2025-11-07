Brooklynone Productions To Host LIFE DAY LAUNCH PARTY On November 17

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



brooklynONE productions will host a Life Day Launch Party celebrating the release of Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV on Monday, November 17, 2025, at The Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City. Created by John Szeluga and Chris Sorrentino, the event invites Star Wars fans to celebrate the galaxy’s most infamous holiday with an evening of comedy, cosplay, and irreverent fun.

The evening will feature a live reading of Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV, a new collection of over 150 jokes and illustrations for adult fans of the franchise. Every ticket includes a signed copy of the book, and attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

Hosted by Szeluga and Sorrentino, the evening will include special guest readers and surprise appearances, including a tribute performance honoring Bea Arthur and her iconic role in the original Star Wars Holiday Special. Confirmed guest readers include Brian “Q” Quinn (Impractical Jokers), Laura Bruij, Tim Duffy, Joe Imburgio, Casey Jost, Phoebe Kilmoon, Molly Lisenco, Tommy Lombardozzi, Anthony Marino, Jay Miller, Martin Monster, Johnna Scrabis, and Chris Vert.

Cantina Cocktails & Cosmic Vibes

The celebration continues before and after the show with cosmic cocktails from Frying Pan Brooklyn, offering Star Wars–themed drinks inspired by the galaxy’s most notorious cantina.

About the Book

Nerdy, Dirty, and Tasteless: Star Wars Jokes IV includes over 150 unofficial and uncensored jokes and illustrations for adult Star Wars fans. Written by John Szeluga and Christopher J. Sorrentino, the series has developed a devoted cult following for its satirical humor and offbeat take on the Star Wars universe.

About the Creators

John Szeluga is a comedian and writer known for his work on the TBS series Impractical Jokers. He co-hosted the Super Live Adventure Podcast and co-authored The Best Fantasy Football Punishment Playbook.

Christopher J. Sorrentino (aka Pizza Plazm) is an illustrator and pop culture satirist whose work has appeared in Impractical Jokers, Shapeshift Records, and The Staten Island Shakespearean Theatre.

About Industry City

Located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Industry City is a 35-acre creative hub that blends art, design, food, and performance. The Tom Kane Theatre, home to brooklynONE productions, serves as a venue for independent performance and community-driven storytelling.

About brooklynONE Productions

Founded in 2006, brooklynONE productions (bkONE) is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to creating bold, independent work across theatre, film, and live events. The company fosters collaboration between artists and audiences while celebrating Brooklyn’s creative spirit.

For more information, visit www.bkONE.org.