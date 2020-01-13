Brooklyn Podcast Festival New Show & Lineup Announced

City Farm Presents released show and lineup updates for the 3rd Brooklyn Podcast Festival which takes place January 22 - 26, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. Featuring more than 15 podcasts over 5 days, the Festival will be hosted at The Bell House, Union Hall, and BRIC House. Tickets are currently on sale for all announced shows.

The latest show additions to the 2020 Brooklyn Podcast Festival feature comedian Dave Hill's History Fluffer - Live Podcast Taping with Jim Biederman, Chris Gersbeck and Jodi Lennons and Oxygen's Martinis & Murder true crime podcast hosted by John Thrasher and Daryn Carp.



Lineup announcements include The Story Collider hosted by Erin Baker & Nisse Greenberg, featuring: Michelle Tong, Victoria Ruiz, Anders Lee and a special guest, Classic Black Guy with Clark Jones featuring: The Lucas Brothers, Larry Owens, Paris Sashay, and Josh Johnson, The Bechdel Cast hosted by Jamie Loftus and Caitlin Durante featuring special guest: Hunter Harris, Great Moments in Weed History with Abdullah Saeed and David Bienenstock with special guest Ben Sinclair, and Reply Guys hosted by Julia Claire and Kate Willett featuring Katie Halper and Mohaned Elshieky.



Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Full details regarding pricing, dates and times, and special guests are available below. Visit www.bkpodfest.com for more Festival information.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



DAY 1 - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2020

NPR's Ask Me Another with VIP Guest: Ben Sinclair



Ask Me Another is the rambunctious live show from NPR and WNYC that mixes trivia games with comedy and music to make an hour of mind-boggling fun. Host Ophira Eisenberg invites guests, celebrities, and listeners alike to take on challenges and to be serenaded by house musician Jonathan Coulton, with one contestant crowned the episode's Ask Me Another champion. Ask Me Another is recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.

Ben Sinclair is the co-creator of "High Maintenance," currently in production for its fourth season on HBO, premiering in 2020. Sinclair directs and stars as "The Guy," a nameless weed deliveryman whose client base includes an eccentric group of characters with neuroses as diverse as the city. Other acting credits include Maniac (2018), Home Again (2017), and Sisters (2015).

Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn NY 11215

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 6:45pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15 Advance / $20 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nprs-ask-me-another-with-vip-guest-ben-sinclair-tickets-84988780731

The Story Collider: The Power of Science!

The Story Collider presents true, personal stories about science. Our podcast features stories from scientists and non-scientists alike on the ways in which science has affected their lives. Join us this January as we present five of our most celebrated stories from the New York area. They range from hilarious to heartbreaking, from awe-inspiring to intimate, and all are deeply human. Hosted by Erin Baker & Nisse Greenberg Featuring: Michelle Tong, Victoria Ruiz, Anders Lee and a special guest



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn NY 11215

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-story-collider-the-power-of-science-tickets-84552884955



Classic Black Dude Podcast



Clark Jones chats with some funny, interesting, and very happy to be their guests. Classic Black Dude podcast mixes the many different worlds Clark Jones, a self-proclaimed Black man, who has attended Morehouse College, been a southside of Chicago Cubs fan, and dates some of everybody. He's classic. Featuring: The Lucas Brothers, Larry Owens, Paris Sashay, and Josh Johnson



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10:00pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-black-dude-live-tickets-84807169527

DAY 2 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020

An Evening With Osiris, Featuring Goose



The night before two sold-out shows in Brooklyn, Goose's Rick Mitarotonda and Peter Anspach will join Osiris's Tom Marshall and RJ Bee for a unique evening of music and conversation. Rick and Peter will discuss their lyrics, play some acoustic songs, and talk with Tom about the art of songwriting. Peter and Rick will also talk about their 2020 plans, their meteoric rise on the live music scene, and more.



About Osiris: Today people are bombarded with content, but many people are not finding authentic connections with the topics they care about. And many companies are having a harder time forming relationships with targeted consumers. As ESPN provided passionate sports fans with a way to connect more deeply with their interests, Osiris is looking to do the same with music and culture. With audio podcasts, video, and live events, we are creating commentary and experiences for music fans to delight and inform-while helping companies connect with a difficult to reach demographic in an authentic way.



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn NY 11215

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $20 Advance / $25 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-osiris-tickets-84634826043



Rude Tales of Magic

From the mind of Dungeon Master Branson Reese, Rude Tales of Magic joins veteran comedians, artists, and storytellers together to spin webs that thrill your heart and break your bowels. And this time? It's live.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rude-tales-of-magic-live-tickets-84797608931

Bad Romance Live Show: Love Actually



The hosts of the Bad Romance Podcast Jourdain Searles (New York Times, Bitch) and Bronwyn Isaac (Vice, Showtime) are dedicated to exploring all of the tropes and pitfalls of the romantic comedy genre from a place of love. The duo will be bringing their brand of playful but incisive criticism to the rom-com classic "Love Actually" for a live audience. In order to thoroughly explore the pathos of this holiday film, they'll be joined by cultural critic and popular Youtuber Kyle Kallgren (Brows Held High) who will help them answer the ultimate question about this movie: is it full of romance or delusion? Or perhaps more accurately, is there a difference between romance and delusion?



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 1121

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10:00pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bad-romance-live-show-love-actually-tickets-84999324267





M Train

This live podcast recording event kicks off our new podcast M Train, a six-part audio series that explores different facets of Muslim life, culture, and diversity in New York City. Each episode will feature two short audio documentaries woven into an in-studio panel discussion between members of the Muslim community, co-produced and hosted by journalist and podcaster Ahmed Ali Akbar. M Train is is co-produced by Shirin Barghi and is a mini-series of BuzzFeed's See Something Say Something.



Venue: BRIC House - 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 6:30pm Show

Tickets: Free w/RSVP

Event Link: https://www.bricartsmedia.org/events-performances/m-train-live-podcast-recordingTBA





DAY 3 - FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020



The Bechdel Cast with Special Guest: Hunter Harris



The Bechdel Cast is a podcast that examines the portrayal of women in film through an intersectional feminist lens - one movie at a time! Join hosts Jamie Loftus & Caitlin Durante for a LIVE SHOW as they discuss the film, BLACK SWAN. Featuring Special Guest: Hunter Harris



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15 Advance / $20 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bechdel-cast-tickets-84638200135



Great Moments in Weed History with Special Guest: Ben Sinclair



Great Moments in Weed History delves deep into humanity's 10,000+ year relationship with cannabis (a.k.a. "marijuana") to find the humor, heart, and historical importance of this very special plant. In each episode, co-hosts Abdullah Saeed and David Bienenstock blaze joints, crack jokes, and explore the people, places, and events that make up the complex and fascinating past of weed and weed culture, from Barack Obama's time in the "Choom Gang," to an exclusive first-hand account of how the Hollywood sign briefly became the Hollyweed Sign. Great Moments in Weed History is a Spoke Media original. Special Guest: Ben Sinclair



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10pm Show

Tickets: $25

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-moments-in-weed-history-tickets-84640910241



Not Another True Crime Podcast Live



Betches Media Presents- Not Another True Crime Podcast Live. Just because we're talking about serious crimes doesn't mean we have to be serious. Hosts of Betches Media's Not Another True Crime Podcast, Sara Levine, Casey Balsham, and Danny Murphy, will give the lowdown on one morbidly fascinating topic... with plenty of side tangents and irreverent jokes peppered in. They'll also play games like the ever-popular "Super Secret Serial Killer Trait" and "Red Flag Or Serial Killer" live with the Brooklyn Podcast Festival audience.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-another-true-crime-podcast-live-tickets-84555035387



Dave Hill: History Fluffer - Live Podcast Taping



Comedian Dave Hill gives his first-person account of different periods throughout history while Jim Biederman, Chris Gersbeck and Jodi Lennon call bullsh*t on most of what he's saying. This is a special live taping of the weekly podcast.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time:9:30pm Doors / 10:0pm Show

Tickets: $15

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dave-hill-history-fluffer-live-podcast-taping-tickets-87553860955





DAY 4 - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020



Martinis and Murder



Martinis & Murder is Oxygen's weekly true-crime podcast hosted by John Thrasher and Daryn Carp. From serial killers to mysterious disappearances to infamous murder cases, John and Daryn break down one murder per episode, making the heavy subject matter a little more palatable by not checking their senses of humor at the door. Freshly shaken martinis by Matt the Bartender also help. John and Daryn not only tell the narrative of each murder but also delve into compelling and little- known facts about the lives of each victim and killer. What was the motivation? Was the killer a psychopath or a sane person who simply snapped? What was the impact on the victim's family, friends, and community? Co-hosts John and Daryn have interviewed a who's who of true crime, including Dateline's Keith Morrison, "Dirty John's" Debra Newell, Golden State Killer Detective Paul Holes, television personality Nancy Grace, NBC News correspondent Kate Snow, "Cold Justice's" Kelly Siegler, crime journalist Billy Jensen, Mary Jo Buttafuoco, and more. Covered by The New York Times, Digiday, among others, "Martinis and Murder" was also recently listed as a "must listen" by Cosmopolitan.



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 1:30pm VIP Doors / 2:00pm GA Doors / 2:30pm Show

Tickets: $20 GA / $50 VIP

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/martinis-and-murder-tickets-84642904205



Mission To Zyxx



Mission to Zyxx is a fully improvised, obsessively sound-designed sci-fi comedy following a team of misfit ambassadors attempting to establish diplomatic relations in the remote and crappy Zyxx Quadrant. Join the crew and celebrate the upcoming Season 4 launch with a special live episode!

PLECK DECKSETTER: Flailing pinkish ambassador turned emissary turned Zima Knight. Tries, he really does.

DAR: Hulking, negligent, omnisexual security officer. Jucks but doesn't give a juck.

C-53: Protocol droid. Gives it to you straight, condescendingly.

THE BARGAREAN JADE: Former star, current starship. Sentient spacecraft better known as Bargie. Holo-Wood fame in the distant rearview.

MISSIONS OPERATIONS MANAGER NERMUT BUNDALOY: Striving 19" bureaucrat. Lizard awkwardly half evolved into a bird.

AJ: One-of-a-kind supersoldier. OK, actually a clone who defected. Incredibly dumb, though oddly helpful.

Starring Jeremy Bent, Alden Ford, Allie Kokesh, Seth Lind, Winston Noel, and Moujan Zofaghari. Plus a special guest to be announced. Including live sound design and vocal effects by engineer Shane O'Connell!



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 4:30pm GA Doors / 5:00pm Show

Tickets: $15 GA

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mission-to-zyxx-tickets-84646133865

Secret Keepers Club

Welcome to Secret Keepers Club! Hosted by ridiculously relatable comedians and friends Carly Aquilino (Girl Code) and Emma Willmann (Netflix) who also happen to be...excellent secret keepers. Except when it comes to their own lives then they share...EVERYTHING.

Each episode, the two give unfiltered responses to listeners' anonymous secrets. You'll be surprised where people are willing to go, what these friends admit, and that you might not be alone no matter how bazzar the secret!

Art by: Tom Velez



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $20 GA

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/secret-keepers-club-tickets-84647100757



The Unofficial Expert LIVE!



You think you know-it-all but you have no idea. Join Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington as they sit down with comedians and people of the culture to talk about their unique fields of expertise, including sex toys, Christian rappers, momma's boys, daddy issues, caucasian bops, Brazilian butt waxes, and more. A live recording of the hit Forever Dog podcast.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday January 25, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-unofficial-expert-live-tickets-84987159883



Reply Guys Live



Reply Guys is a feminist political comedy podcast brought to you by Julia Claire and Kate Willett, two nice ladies doing socialism. Featuring: Katie Halper and Mohaned Elshieky



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10:00pm Show

Tickets: $10 Advance / $12 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reply-guys-live-tickets-84996559999





DAY 5 - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2020



The Bowery Boys



New York City history is America's history. It's the hometown of the world, and most people know its familiar landmarks, buildings, and streets. Why not look a little closer and have some fun while doing it?

The Bowery Boys, Greg Young, and Tom Meyers, have lived in New York for the past 20 years and have been curious about the city since the day they arrived. Join them for a fun take on history, a "romp down the back alleys of New York City."



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 4:30pm Doors / 5:00pm Show

Tickets: $20 GA

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bowery-boys-tickets-84652210039





Borrowed Live! By the Borough: Best Books of 2019



Join us for a live recording of Borrowed, Brooklyn Public Library's flagship podcast, where NYC librarians go to town on their favorite books of 2019. You can expect lots of library jokes and some friendly Brooklyn vs. Manhattan competition.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 4:30pm Doors / 5:00pm Show

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/by-the-borough-best-books-of-2019-tickets-84560078471



Dr. Gameshow LIVE!



Jo Firestone and Manolo Moreno bring their cult-favorite Dr. Gameshow podcast (now on Maximum Fun) to Union Hall where audience members will compete playing listener-created games to win a special prize.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-gameshow-live-tickets-84662685371





