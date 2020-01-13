Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Comes To Park Plaza Restaurant

Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights 20/20 continues at The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) on Thursday, January 16 @ 8:30pm.

BHCN 20/20 is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between.

The show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Kyle Korsdmeier [Memphis Comedy Festival], Orli Matlow [Chicago Sketchfest], Ace Reyes [The Stand] and Alex Simmons [West Side Comedy Club] Performers subject to change. Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum.

For BHCN 20/20 info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You