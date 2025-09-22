Brooklyn Botanic Garden To Host Fall Harvest Festival October 25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brooklyn Botanic Garden will present its Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 11am to 4pm. Tickets are on sale now at bbg.org/harvestfest, starting at $35 for adults and $15 for children, with member discounts available.

The Garden-wide celebration will feature live performances by Grammy-winning vocalist Susan McKeown, Brooklyn-based folk supergroup Wifetime, and singer-songwriter Louie Lou Louis. Visitors can enjoy a beer and cider garden, pumpkin carving demonstrations, a costume parade, face painting, palm readings, lawn games, and more.

Highlights include the Terrain Pumpkin Patch, live demonstrations from Maniac Pumpkin Carving, and family-friendly activities throughout the Garden. Special cultural programming includes performances by Redhawk Native American Arts Council and Haiti Cultural Exchange with Riva Nyri Précil. Interactive Discovery Stations will offer hands-on learning about Indigenous farming practices, seed saving, and food traditions.

“Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a year-round space where New Yorkers of all ages can enjoy all four seasons within our beautiful grounds,” said Adrian Benepe, President and CEO of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “With the Fall Harvest Festival, visitors can celebrate the most anticipated season in the Northeast while they enjoy local beer and cider, live music from world-renowned musicians, myriad activities for children, and leaf-peeping alongside neighbors and friends—without having to drive upstate!”

All Fall Harvest Festival events are included with admission. For the full schedule and programming lineup, visit bbg.org/harvestfest.