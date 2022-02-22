Brave New World's Presents New LGBTQIA Play LIVE/#2 Of Brave New Works' Trio Of New Plays

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre has announced the second play in its fifth annual new play reading series, Brave New Works 2022: Ditmas Park. In this yearly series, Brave New World Rep looks for new plays that address specific hot-button issues of social justice ranging from Race in America and Diversity to Climate Change and Police Reform. This year, the topic is: Stories from the Queer/LGBTQIA+ Community.

The second of three new plays selected from more than 100 submissions is Where Have All The Fairies Gone? by Aaron Coleman, directed by Benjamin Viertel, in a LIVE reading February 27, 7pm at The Beverley Social Club, a Victorian house/event space in Ditmas Park.

Says BNW producing artistic director Claire Beckman: "These new plays celebrate queer lives from pre-Stonewall to the present with levity and heart." Beckman also cited the literary team who championed these plays from the 100 plays. "We'd like to give a shout out to our senior literary associate Dexter McKinney, as well as Ian Whitt and Kay Kerimian."

Where Have All The Fairies Gone? playwright Aaron Coleman says "My play takes us to pre-Stonewall 1968 Greenwich Village, as three gay men form their own family at the intersection of Civil Rights and Gay Liberation. I am excited to be among this fantastic group of playwrights, each exploring a different angle of the queer experience."

Where Have All The Fairies Gone?

by Aaron Coleman

LIVE, February 27, 7pm

TICKETS $30 HERE

Reading performed live at

The Beverley Social Club, 1016 Beverley Road, Brooklyn

a Victorian house/event space in Ditmas Park

*Complimentary Hot Apple Cider and Snacks will be offered at 6:30pm on the porch*

i??All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks and proof of vaccination required to attend. Actors will maintain a 10-foot distance from the audience when unmasked.