Brave New World Repertory Brings A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN to Wyckoff House Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brave New World Repertory Theatre will present Eugene O’Neill’s A Moon for the Misbegotten in a uniquely atmospheric setting this month: the grounds of Brooklyn’s historic Wyckoff House Museum, the city’s oldest structure, built in 1652.

Performances will take place June 15–16 and June 22, transforming the East Flatbush landmark into an evocative backdrop for O’Neill’s deeply personal drama.

Fresh off a successful run at Park Slope’s Old Stone House, this outdoor staging of O’Neill’s final play continues the company’s tradition of site-specific theater that brings American classics into Brooklyn’s public and historic spaces.

“O’Neill is the father of American drama and Off-Broadway theatre,” said Claire Beckman, Brave New World’s co-founder and producing artistic director, who also directs the production. “Presenting A Moon for the Misbegotten outdoors, under the stars, in a space that predates the country itself gives the play’s themes of poverty, longing, and personal reckoning even more resonance.”

Set in 1923, the play explores the raw emotional terrain between Josie Hogan, a tough Irish-American farm woman, and James Tyrone Jr., a fading Broadway actor haunted by guilt and family loss. The production stars Erin Treadway—recently praised by The New Yorker as a “stunning talent”—as Josie, alongside John Edmond Morgan, Alex Dmitriev, and Christopher Sears.

O’Neill, the only American playwright to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, wrote Moon as a companion piece to Long Day’s Journey into Night. It is widely considered one of his most intimate and redemptive works, drawn from his own struggles with addiction, grief, and love.

“The play, set more than 100 years ago, resonates right now with themes of loneliness, class warfare, and the absence of any social safety net,” said Beckman. “We all need some affordable escape that isn’t on our screens.”

Performance Schedule – Wyckoff House Museum (5816 Clarendon Rd, East Flatbush):

Sunday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

Monday, June 16 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 22 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Tickets:

General Admission: $35

Under 25: $25

Creative Team:

Director: Claire Beckman

Associate Producer: Celeste Muniz*

Stage Manager: Emely Zepeda*

Lighting Design: Piper Phillips

Costume Design: Martina Nevermann

Sound Design: Leegrid Stevens

(* denotes AEA member)

Weather Policy: In case of light rain, tents will provide audience coverage. Severe weather cancellations will be announced via email 8–12 hours in advance, with options for rescheduling or refund.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 19% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds