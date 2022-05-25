Bestselling Author David Sedaris Comes to Kings Theatre, June 2

Kings Theatre will host An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor, on Thursday, June 2 at 8:00PM, following the release of his newest books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery with support from WNYC. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/an-evening-with-david-sedaris/.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. His new book, The Best of Me (Little Brown/ Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in the New York Times: "You must read 'The Best of Me.' It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever - we're allowed to laugh."

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com