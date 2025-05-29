Bechdel Project Receives $10,000 Cultural Development Fund Grant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bechdel Project has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the City of New York as part of a historic $59.3 million investment in the Cultural Development Fund through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. The grant will support Bechdel Project's Free Community Space Program, including the launch of "Coffee's On Us", a new monthly pop-up designed to build community and reduce barriers to connection for artists and neighbors in North Brooklyn.

"Coffee's On Us" invites the public to gather for free coffee, tea, snacks, WiFi, and community resources in a warm, welcoming studio environment. The pop-up is part of Bechdel Project's year-long effort to provide 1,500 hours of no-cost studio access and host 30+ free events, prioritizing support for BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled, and caregiving artists.

Upcoming Pop-Up Dates (9am-3pm):

June 2, June 13, June 16, June 18

"This grant allows us to keep our doors open - literally and figuratively - to hundreds of artists and neighbors who need a place to gather, work, or simply rest. We're honored to be recognized as part of this historic investment in New York City's cultural life," said Bechdel Project Co-Creative Directors Maria Aparo and Jens Rasmussen.

Bechdel Project is one of 1,078 cultural organizations across all five boroughs to receive CDF support this year. Funding from the NYC Mayor's Office and City Council makes this the largest-ever CDF allocation, representing a deep commitment to arts, equity, and recovery.

"To make New York City the best place to raise a family, we need good-paying jobs and vibrant cultural organizations; these grants will help us support both by bolstering our museums, music venues, and much more," said Mayor Eric Adams.

"Simply put, there is no New York City without the cultural sector that strengthens our communities, drives our economy, and makes us the creative capital of the world," said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "Congratulations to all of this year's CDF recipients!"

The FY25 CDF awards include $51.9 million from the Mayor's Office and $7.4 million from the NYC Council. This year's grants include new investments in language access, support for vulnerable communities, and funding to increase equity in the arts sector. Learn more and find a full list of this year's CDF grantees in the City's official press release.

To learn more about Bechdel Project's work or attend an upcoming pop-up, visit bechdelproject.org or follow @bechdelproject on Instagram.

