BAM's Halloween Block-Party Goes Virtual

The event will be presented on Saturday, October 31 at 2 pm (EST).

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) presents the 19th annual BAMboo on Saturday, October 31 at 2 pm (EST).

For the first time, BAM's festive Halloween block party goes virtual inviting audiences near and far. The action-packed afternoon of revelry features a live interactive Monster Mash dance party, the wonders of imagination with a live magician and storyteller, professional pumpkin carvings, and incredible transformations by renowned make-up artists. Best of all, audiences will delight in wild, wacky, and adorable costumes from near and far-and have the opportunity to win prizes with an entry in the annual costume contest.

The event is free and all are welcome!

For more information visit bam.org/kids/2020/bamboo

