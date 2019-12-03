BAMkids Film Festival Begins February 1

The BAMkids Film Festival, now in its 22nd year, returns to BAM Rose Cinemas on February 1 & 2, 2020. This year's impressive lineup, tailored for children ages 3-11, showcases 87 films from 30 countries in ten languages. This year's festival includes short film programs curated by the Northwest Film Forum, Melbourne International Animation Festival, Cinekid, and Eye International, featuring animated animals, adventures, and magical journeys from around the world for children ages 5-9, shorts programs for children 8+ and 9+, and two shorts programs specifically for children ages 3-6.



Children will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite short films immediately following each program. Their participation determines the winners of the annual "BAMmies," to be awarded in two categories: Best Animated Short and Best Live-Action Short. BAMmie awards will be announced at a later date on BAM.org.



BAMkids Film Festival also includes free, hands-on interactive activities throughout the Peter Jay Sharp Building. In the lobby visitors will find face painters, balloon artists, interactive juggler-stilt walker Billy Schultz, and The Muse Brooklyn's unicyclist Harold Moeller. Before film screenings in BAM Rose Cinemas expert clown Chris Sheer from The Muse Brooklyn will perform a zany, interactive magic show.



The BAMcafé will host button-making; a stop motion animation workshop with BRIC teaching artist Haley Shibble; Indie Tech Games with Karioki Crosby and Nathan Williamson from Latimer Heights, in which players use the conductive properties of slime to light a city or power a horse through a race by raising their heart rate; and special BAMcafé performances by MOVE(NYC) and The Muse Brooklyn's Ivory Fox with a graceful hand balancing act and Brianna Kalisch's clever and innovative stilt walking quick change act. Join BAM teaching artists Kimani Fowlin, Farai Malianga, and Pamela Patrick in the Devitre Lounge for stories from around the world.



Tickets (per screening) are $10 for children ages 13 and under, $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $10 for BAM Members and Patrons. Member tickets go on sale December 6. Tickets for the general public go on sale December 12 at the BAM Rose Cinemas box office, online at BAM.org, or via phone at 718.777.FILM. Tickets can be ordered by name of shorts program. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the day. For more information call 718.636.4100 or visit BAM.org/kids.





